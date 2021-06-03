Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Michele A. Lopez, 45, of Weston. May 27, 2021: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping

Jonathon W. Tomcek, 39, of Schofield. June 1, 2021: Theft, bail jumping

Mandi L. Hoffman, 32, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct

WANTED: John P. Garihee, 45, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 1, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse

Michael J. Kubowski, 45, of Cleveland. June 1, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety – repeater

Kevin P. Weston, 39, of West Bend. Substantial battery – intend bodily harm as party to a crime, disorderly conduct



Mykenna L. Voss, 22, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew R. Ackerman, 34, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew J. Vollmer, 34, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct

Nicholas R. Cliver, 32, of Wausau. May 28, 2021: Child abuse-probability of great harm

Robert C. Rusk, 37. May 27, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Ryan J. Tessmer, 34, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping

Somchai Chang, 28, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, hit and run



Todd A. Holsten, 40, of Necedah. June 1, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer

Trey E. Houghtaling, 34, of Merrill. June 1, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct

Vanessa L. Laporte, 21, of Wausau. June 2, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin

Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Wausau. May 28, 2021: Bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install, operating while revoked

Zachary J. Starck, 33, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Fleeing an officer, second-offense OWI

