Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

  • Michele A. Lopez, 45, of Weston. May 27, 2021: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping
  • Jonathon W. Tomcek, 39, of Schofield. June 1, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Mandi L. Hoffman, 32, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
  • WANTED: John P. Garihee, 45, of Wausau. Warrant issued June 1, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
  • Michael J. Kubowski, 45, of Cleveland. June 1, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety – repeater
  • Kevin P. Weston, 39, of West Bend. Substantial battery – intend bodily harm as party to a crime, disorderly conduct
  • Mykenna L. Voss, 22, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Matthew R. Ackerman, 34, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Matthew J. Vollmer, 34, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct
  • Nicholas R. Cliver, 32, of Wausau. May 28, 2021: Child abuse-probability of great harm
  • Robert C. Rusk, 37. May 27, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm
  • Ryan J. Tessmer, 34, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping
  • Somchai Chang, 28, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, hit and run
  • Todd A. Holsten, 40, of Necedah. June 1, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Trey E. Houghtaling, 34, of Merrill. June 1, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct
  • Vanessa L. Laporte, 21, of Wausau. June 2, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin
  • Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Wausau. May 28, 2021: Bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install, operating while revoked
  • Zachary J. Starck, 33, of Wausau. June 1, 2021: Fleeing an officer, second-offense OWI