Hello! My name is Storm.

I’ve always been the romantic type, so it’s no surprise that I traveled an awfully long way for a shot at love.

I’m a Texas girl, born and raised, but I’m ready to be your dog and a Wisconsinite.

I’m a little shy at first as I’m still trying to adjust to all of these changes in my life, but I am so easy to love. I would mesh well in a household with other pets and a lot of walks with humans who are always ready to tell me I’m a good girl.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...