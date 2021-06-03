WAUSAU – Over the past year, record numbers of people have escaped to the great outdoors as the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses and limited traditional travel opportunities. State parks and campsites are busier than ever, while camper and RV sales have reached all-time highs.

At 10 a.m. today, June 4 Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes two guests to help campers both new and experienced make the most of north central Wisconsin’s outdoor opportunities. Tina Glynn, owner of Wilderness Empowerment and camping instructor with the Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, and Sara Pearson, northeast district parks supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will join the program to share best practices for camping, from etiquette to outdoor cooking tips and more.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 with their questions during the program or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

