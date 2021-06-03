STEVENS POINT – To celebrate National Donut Day, The Salvation Army of Stevens Point will travel on June 4 to its local mayor’s office, sheriff’s department, police departments and several fire stations around Portage County giving out donuts in appreciation for all that they do to serve and protect our community.

As Americans celebrate all the gooey goodness of donuts on June 4, they may not know that, unlike other fun holidays, Donut Day has a deeper meaning.

National Donut Day became a holiday thanks to The Salvation Army’s work during World War I. In 1938, The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the very first National Donut Day, honoring The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies, who traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, supplies and other services to our troops on the front lines in France. The Lassies also provided fresh donuts and hot coffee to soldiers fighting in the trenches in order to raise their spirits and thank them for their service.

