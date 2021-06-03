Tied 3-3 in the ninth inning, there was only one question to be answered at Athletic Park on Wednesday night. Who was going to be the hero?
Brandon Trammell answered the call with a two-run, walkoff home run over the left field fence, clinching a 5-3 Wisconsin Woodchucks win in style against the Madison Mallards.
But it took persistence to reach that sequence.
An evening after drawing 19 walks against Wisconsin Rapids, the Woodchucks’ patience at the plate was once again on display Wednesday, taking 11 free passes against the Mallards’ pitchers. While Wisconsin didn’t score until the fifth inning, the lineup’s eye discipline paid off.
That’s because the Chucks ended Mallard’s starting pitcher Ernie Day’s outing after just four and 1/3 frames on 92 pitches. Then, facing reliever Jonathan Zacharias in the fifth, the Woodchucks scored twice to tie the game, once on a Macgregor bases loaded walk and another on a Louie Albrecht fielder’s choice.
The home team took its first lead of the night when Kevin Kilpatrick scored from third base on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.
Madison scored first on a 2nd inning, one-out double to right field. The Chucks put seven runners on base in the first four innings, but the Mallards scored again on an infield single in the fifth before Wisconsin found the scoreboard.
The Mallards tied the contest in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.
Chandler Poell’s shutout ninth frame preserved the tie game, setting up Trammell’s game-winning homer.
Top Performers
Trammell was 2-3 with two walks and a walkoff home run, two-run home run.
Starting Pitcher Bobby Vath threw six frames, allowing 10 hits but just two runs. He struck out six Madison batters while walking none.
Tyler Kehoe went 2-4 with a walk.
Next Up
The Woodchucks close their season-opening homestand in the two-game series finale Thursday against Madison at 6:35. It will be Wausau Youth Baseball and Fastpitch Softball night at Athletic Park, where Wausau Youth Baseball & Softball Players will be recognized at the game.
Madison Mallards 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5
Game Date: Wednesday June 2nd, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Mallards
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|3
W: Poell (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Subers (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
|Mallards
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Benson, Jt CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|.429
|Cratic, Cam DH
|5
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Shellenbarger, Bryant RF
|5
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Kalafut, Joseph 1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Scannell, Matt LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Campbell, Jacob C
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Bork, Kyle 3B
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1.000
|Vomhof, Sam 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Frederick, Cam SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|38
|3
|12
|3
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.545
|Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Trammell, Brandon DH
|3
|2
|2
|2
|.667
|Delgado, Tommy RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Macgregor, Tyler 1B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Albrecht, Louie C
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mcclure, Norris 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|29
|5
|8
|4
Madison Mallards
2B: C. Cratic 1 (1); J. Campbell 1 (1); K. Bork 2 (2);
RBI: K. Bork 1 (1); B. Shellenbarger 1 (3); S. Vomhof 1 (1);
SB: J. Campbell 3 (3);
CS: J. Campbell 2 (2);
Team LOB: 11;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2);
HR: B. Trammell 1 (1);
RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (4); L. Albrecht 1 (2); B. Trammell 2 (2);
SB: L. Albrecht 2 (2);
E: T. Delgado 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (1); L. Albrecht 1 (1);
Team LOB: 11;
|Mallards
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Day, Ernie
|4.1
|5
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4.15
|– Zacharias, Jonathan
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|9.00
|– Subers, Kyle
|2.2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|6.75
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|11
|8
|1
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Vath, Bobby
|6.0
|10
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1.50
|– Schofield, Peyton
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4.50
|– Poell , Chandler
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|12
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
Madison Mallards
WP: K. Subers 1 (1);
SO: E. Day 5 (5); K. Subers 3 (3);
BB: E. Day 5 (5); J. Zacharias 2 (2); K. Subers 4 (4);
BF: E. Day 22 (22); J. Zacharias 7 (7); K. Subers 12 (12);
P-S: E. Day 92-47; J. Zacharias 26-14; K. Subers 48-24;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: P. Schofield 1 (1);
SO: B. Vath 6 (6); P. Schofield 1 (1); C. Poell 1 (1);
BB: P. Schofield 2 (2);
BF: B. Vath 28 (28); P. Schofield 10 (10); C. Poell 3 (3);
P-S: B. Vath 84-61; P. Schofield 42-20; C. Poell 10-6;
Umpires: Plate: F. Jones 1B: R. Knox-Reyes 3B: J. Hulsey
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:59:00
Attendance: 741
Venue: Athletic Park