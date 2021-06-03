Tied 3-3 in the ninth inning, there was only one question to be answered at Athletic Park on Wednesday night. Who was going to be the hero?

Brandon Trammell answered the call with a two-run, walkoff home run over the left field fence, clinching a 5-3 Wisconsin Woodchucks win in style against the Madison Mallards.

But it took persistence to reach that sequence.

An evening after drawing 19 walks against Wisconsin Rapids, the Woodchucks’ patience at the plate was once again on display Wednesday, taking 11 free passes against the Mallards’ pitchers. While Wisconsin didn’t score until the fifth inning, the lineup’s eye discipline paid off.

That’s because the Chucks ended Mallard’s starting pitcher Ernie Day’s outing after just four and 1/3 frames on 92 pitches. Then, facing reliever Jonathan Zacharias in the fifth, the Woodchucks scored twice to tie the game, once on a Macgregor bases loaded walk and another on a Louie Albrecht fielder’s choice.

The home team took its first lead of the night when Kevin Kilpatrick scored from third base on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

Madison scored first on a 2nd inning, one-out double to right field. The Chucks put seven runners on base in the first four innings, but the Mallards scored again on an infield single in the fifth before Wisconsin found the scoreboard.

The Mallards tied the contest in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

Chandler Poell’s shutout ninth frame preserved the tie game, setting up Trammell’s game-winning homer.

Top Performers

Trammell was 2-3 with two walks and a walkoff home run, two-run home run.

Starting Pitcher Bobby Vath threw six frames, allowing 10 hits but just two runs. He struck out six Madison batters while walking none.

Tyler Kehoe went 2-4 with a walk.

Next Up

The Woodchucks close their season-opening homestand in the two-game series finale Thursday against Madison at 6:35. It will be Wausau Youth Baseball and Fastpitch Softball night at Athletic Park, where Wausau Youth Baseball & Softball Players will be recognized at the game.

Madison Mallards 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Wednesday June 2nd, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Mallards 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 12 0 Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 2 5 8 3

W: Poell (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Subers (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Benson, Jt CF 5 1 2 0 .429 Cratic, Cam DH 5 0 2 0 .286 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 5 0 1 1 .273 Kalafut, Joseph 1B 5 0 0 0 .111 Scannell, Matt LF 4 0 0 0 .000 Campbell, Jacob C 4 1 2 0 .500 Bork, Kyle 3B 3 1 3 1 1.000 Vomhof, Sam 2B 3 0 1 1 .250 Frederick, Cam SS 4 0 1 0 .250 38 3 12 3

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 1 1 0 .308 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 2 0 .545 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 1 2 0 0 .333 Trammell, Brandon DH 3 2 2 2 .667 Delgado, Tommy RF 3 0 0 0 .100 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 2 0 1 1 .222 Albrecht, Louie C 4 0 1 1 .250 Mcclure, Norris 3B 3 0 1 0 .400 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 0 0 0 .143 29 5 8 4

Madison Mallards

2B: C. Cratic 1 (1); J. Campbell 1 (1); K. Bork 2 (2);

RBI: K. Bork 1 (1); B. Shellenbarger 1 (3); S. Vomhof 1 (1);

SB: J. Campbell 3 (3);

CS: J. Campbell 2 (2);

Team LOB: 11;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2);

HR: B. Trammell 1 (1);

RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (4); L. Albrecht 1 (2); B. Trammell 2 (2);

SB: L. Albrecht 2 (2);

E: T. Delgado 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (1); L. Albrecht 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Day, Ernie 4.1 5 2 2 5 5 0 4.15 – Zacharias, Jonathan 1.0 2 1 1 2 0 0 9.00 – Subers, Kyle 2.2 1 2 2 4 3 1 6.75 8.0 8 5 5 11 8 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vath, Bobby 6.0 10 2 1 0 6 0 1.50 – Schofield, Peyton 2.0 2 1 1 2 1 0 4.50 – Poell , Chandler 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 9.0 12 3 2 2 8 0

Madison Mallards

WP: K. Subers 1 (1);

SO: E. Day 5 (5); K. Subers 3 (3);

BB: E. Day 5 (5); J. Zacharias 2 (2); K. Subers 4 (4);

BF: E. Day 22 (22); J. Zacharias 7 (7); K. Subers 12 (12);

P-S: E. Day 92-47; J. Zacharias 26-14; K. Subers 48-24;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (1);

SO: B. Vath 6 (6); P. Schofield 1 (1); C. Poell 1 (1);

BB: P. Schofield 2 (2);

BF: B. Vath 28 (28); P. Schofield 10 (10); C. Poell 3 (3);

P-S: B. Vath 84-61; P. Schofield 42-20; C. Poell 10-6;

Umpires: Plate: F. Jones 1B: R. Knox-Reyes 3B: J. Hulsey

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:59:00

Attendance: 741

Venue: Athletic Park

