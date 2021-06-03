By Shereen Siewert

A 45-year-old man shot May 15 on Wausau’s west side died of his injuries yesterday and his alleged attacker is facing recommended charges of first-degree intentional homicide, Wausau Police announced Thursday.

Michael L. Turner, 45, was arrested May 15 in connection with the shooting. He is jailed on a $1 million cash bond.

Wausau Police say the victim was parked on the road in the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 15 when Turner allegedly drove up, got out of his vehicle and shot the alleged victim. During a court appearance Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Keri Puig said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and to the abdomen in the attack, then drove to the Tobacco Outlet on Third Avenue. He remained in critical condition until Wednesday, police said.

Police say Turner then drove two blocks away and handed off the weapon to an accomplice. Police said last month they believe the firearm is in the Minneapolis area.

After his capture, Turner admitted to looking for the victim, finding the vehicle and shooting at him but then said “I don’t give a (expletive) what happened to the victim,” Puig said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Turner was captured in Marquette County about an hour after the shooting during a high-risk traffic stop and was transported to the Marathon County Jail. He was alone at the time of his arrest.

Turner initially faced charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. But as a result of the victim’s death, the Wausau Police Department is requesting the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office to amend the original charge to first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.

Future court dates have not yet been set.

Like this: Like Loading...