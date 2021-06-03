Logan White

WAUSAU – Wausau West High School senior Logan White has received the 2021 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Legacy Leadership Award, the Wausau School District announced today.

This award was established in 2019 and is given annually to senior student-athletes who demonstrate character, courage and service.

“When I review what the Legacy Leadership award stands for, there is no doubt that Logan White defines it,” said Nathan Lemmens, head basketball coach at West. “He has tremendous character and courage. Logan was not only a leader on the court, but has been a leader in our school, as well.”

