By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Economic Development Manager Sean Fitzgerald is no longer with the city, exiting roughly one year after he was hired by the city’s Planning, Community and Economic Development Department.

Fitzgerald was hired by former Economic Development Director Chris Schock, who resigned last June. Mayor Katie Rosenberg confirmed Fitzgerald’s last day was May 21.

Initially, Fitzgerald was hired as the city’s business development specialist, serving as a point of contact between business leaders and city staff and representing the community development department within Wausau’s business community. But Fitzgerald’s role changed significantly after Schock resigned in June.

Rosenberg said the job has not yet been posted.

“The job isn’t posted yet,” Rosenberg said. “I wanted to assess the team’s needs and decide if that’s a hiring decision that should wait for the new director or if I should forge ahead before that person starts.”

Since Schock’s departure, City Planner Brad Lenz has been acting as interim community development director. Mayor Katie Rosenberg said Lenz is also now tasked with handling or delegating Fitzgerald’s workload.

