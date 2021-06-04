SCHOFIELD – The Kids From Wisconsin’s new 2021 troupe will present Live! In Living Color July 14 at Stiehm Stadium in Schofield, this year featuring five D.C. Everest Senior High School students/alumni.

Gabe Clausing of Rothschild will play trombone; Reagan Kettner of Schofield will sing and dance; Nicholas Phalen of Ringle will play trumpet; Sean Powers of Ringle will play guitar; and Brennan Shaw of Schofield is an understudy sax.

This show marks the first production since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, and will highlight live music venues throughout this country’s history and the musical artists who helped define their legacies: The Ed Sullivan Theater, Caesars Palace, The Grand Ole Opry, House of Blues and Broadway just to name a few.

If you go

4 p.m.: Gates open

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Arts spotlight

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kids From Wisconsin performance

Visit dce.booktix.com/ for tickets as prices vary, depending on the seat.

Run time: 120 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

