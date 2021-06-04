McDevco will take its original Pop Up Shops to the next level by bringing together ag and small business entrepreneurs from across Marathon County for four Crops & Shops marketplace events. Consumers can support theentrepreneurs at one location any of four different occasions.

The Crops & Shops marketplace will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 24, July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 at McDevco, at the Entrepreneurial & Education Center, 100 72nd Ave., Wausau.

Additionally, this event will be family friendly as each child will be able to make and take a free craft each night. Food trucks will be onsite, along with live music for your entertainment. You can also take a tour of the EEC at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

