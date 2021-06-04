The Wausau American Legion Post 10 paid tribute to our fallen Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard personnel on Memorial Day at the Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial Day is not about recreation and fun. It’s about remembering why you have your freedom and what you are going to have in the future in America.

A police-escorted motorcade began at Brickner’s of Wausau and passed through the “Avenue of Honor” on Grand Avenue in Wausau. The series of banners portrays 40 military members and their story, their courage and their commitment to our community and country. The banners will be on display from Memorial Day until Veterans Day, November 11th.

More details about the ceremony can be seen on the Wausau Post 10 Facebook page.

Story and photos complements of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...