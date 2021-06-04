Lance R. Gast

Lance Gast, 41, died June 1, 2021 after battling a brief, serious illness.

Lance graduated from D.C. Everest in 1998 and UWSP in 2002. During that time, he loved playing football, cherishing the run to the state championship game and helping to lead one of the most successful senior classes ever at UWSP. He was named the first ever student Athlete of Week by WAOW TV. His bonds and memories with his teammates are forever cherished. He also was an avid baseball and softball player who was so fast, many called him the fastest player they have ever seen. His combination of size, speed and power made him a formidable force on the field and one of the best all-around athletes in the area.

Lance also brought with him a radiant smile and a heart of gold. His enthusiasm for life was absolutely infectious and lit up the room. His compassion for people was unmatched. He had a sixth sense and just seemed to know when someone needed a call, message or an uplifting word. He often would purchase food for those in need and do random acts of kindness just to make someone’s day. His positivity, compassion and kindness touched so many lives.

Lance is survived by his daughter, Leah Gast; mother, Carol Gast; brother, Brad (Beth) Gast; his nieces, Meghan and Maddie; and nephew, Zachary. He also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including his cousin he considered as a sister, Karla Lodholz (Chris King).

He is preceded in death by his father, Scott Gast and nephew, Lucas Gast.

The memorial visitation for Lance will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel (5712 Memorial Court, Weston) from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Guests are welcome to wear comfortable clothing. You may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gast family for a planned future memorial in the community in remembrance of Lance.

Susanne M. LaPorte

Susanne (Susanna) M. (Resch) LaPorte, passed away in the early morning of Monday, June 1, 2021 while in hospice at St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston, WI. Susanne was born on November 10, 1929 in Aniwa, WI to the late John and Elisabeth Resch. For most of her life, she grew up on a farm near Birnamwood, WI. During her teenage years, Susanne’s family moved to Wausau. On May 13, 1952, Susanne married Lenard LaPorte. She worked at Wausau Papers in their accounting department, then worked from home caring for her husband and three sons. Upon returning to the workforce, Susanne was a floor supervisor at Kmart for many years before retirement.

Susanne enjoyed many social activities. Square dancing and traveling with her husband. Playing bridge and other various card games with friends. Volunteering at St. Therese Catholic Church. Watching her grandchildren grow and participate in school and church events. Attending family reunions to catch up with beloved brothers, sister and brother in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. When there was someone in need, Susanne would be there whether it was to make a meal, sit and talk or pray for them. Anyone who met Susanne knew what a special woman she was.

However it was Susanne’s family that was her pride, her joy, her life. Survivors include her sons: Allan (Kerstin), Minocqua, WI, Gary (Ann), Mosinee, WI, David (Lori), Weston, WI. Grandchildren: Kristina (Al Steiner), Max (Jessica), Amanda, Jake, Danielle (James Wise), Bennet (Ariel Schulz). Great grandchildren: Lily, Austin, Jake, Jonah, Quinn, Logan, Robert, Violet and Lucas.

Susanne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Herbert, Marcus and Anthony Resch, and her husband Lenard after 68 years of marriage.

Susanne’s Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 21. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the mass.

The family would like to thank St. Clare’s Hospital and Pride TLC for their exceptional care and kindness shared with Susanne during her time in their care.

In lieu of flowers a donation to https://www.jdrf.org/ would be appreciated. JDRF leads the fight against type 1 diabetes by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by diabetes.

Charles E. Huebner

Charles E. Huebner, 74, Wausau, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Chuck was born March 25, 1947 in Marshfield to the late Elroy C. and Angeline (Gorke) Huebner. Following his graduation from Wausau High School in 1965, he worked as a stock clerk for Winkleman’s Department Store while earning his marketing degree from NTC in 1969. Chuck then went on to work for Memorial Hospital (later Aspirus) as a stock clerk until retiring in 1990. He was united in marriage to Maxine Brose on October 9, 1976 at the former Calvary Baptist Church in Schofield. The couple was blessed with two daughters: Joy and Ruth. For many years Chuck played Santa Clause to Maxine’s Mrs. Clause at the hospital Christmas parties.

Chuck was a very good husband, father and man. He was a well-liked person by all those who met and knew him. He was extremely supportive, nurturing and loving towards Maxine and his daughters who were the joys of his life. Chuck read and sang to his daughters and was very active in their care and supported them in their Special Olympic sports events. Chuck was a man who was strong in his faith and studying his bible and listening to Christian radio.

Chuck was also a man who enjoyed going up north for camping trips and fishing for northerns. His travels took him to Mount Rushmore, the summit of Pike’s Peak and attending the famous 1967 NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys more famously known as the Ice Bowl. He was an avid bowler, loved local baseball and the annual 4th of July carnival.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Maxine; his treasured daughters, Joy and Ruth; siblings, Kathleen Huebner of Wausau and Richard (Joni Vanselow) Huebner of Minneapolis, MN; in-laws, Evelyn and William Johnston of Jackson and Jamie, Robert Fink of Cleveland, WI and Nancy and Lyle Gast Jr. of Wausau; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his faithful Pomeranian, Lady; and cats, Molly, Cinnamon and Bique.

The funeral service for Chuck will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 7, at Highland Community Church Wausau Campus. Pr. Dan MacDonald will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Monday. Guests are asked to please wear facemasks and respect social distancing while in attendance. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

Laurie A. Dolan

Laurie A. Dolan, 71, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

She was born on January 24, 1950, in Wausau, daughter of the late John “Jack” Spencer and Winifred (MacCormick) Spencer. On June 30, 2001, she married John Dolan in Wausau. He survives.

Laurie worked as a receptionist for many years for Dr. Robert Consentino, and later for the Bone and Joint Clinic, Wausau. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved to shop for clothing. Laurie also enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and baking. She was especially known for her chocolate chip cookies. She loved throwing birthday parties and getting together for holiday gatherings. She was a gentle and forgiving soul who never complained, even throughout her final difficult weeks. Laurie faced her challenges for many years with dignity, courage, and grace. Her family was most important to her and she loved her role as “Nana”.

Survivors include her husband, John Dolan of Wausau; her mother, Win Spencer, Wausau; two children, Sarah (Terry) Brown, and Ryan Plisch, both of Wausau; step-daughter, Catharine (Bret) Karow of Duluth, MN; her siblings, Kathy Spencer of Merrill, Evie Pellett of Wausau, Mary (John) Evans of Schofield, Patty (Jerry) Laridaen of Appleton, and Tom Spencer of Jackson; grandchildren, Patrick, Elise, and Anna Brown, and Ireland Plisch; step-grandson, Phin Karow; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John “Jack” Spencer, sister-in-law, Melody Spencer, and nephew, Scott Ihlenfeldt.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Anne Parish, 700 W. Bridge St. Wausau. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at the church. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting brainardfuneral.com and clicking on her obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit for all the support shown not only to Laurie but also to her family during her stay. They were able to make her final week as peaceful as possible.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda M. Kozey

Linda M. Kozey, 52, of Wausau, died unexpectedly, at her home on May 31, 2021.

She was born on July 19, 1968, to Clarence and Gail (Ohrmundt) Treu.

After completing high school, she worked as a legal secretary for over 17 years. She was intelligent, hard-working, accomplished, and quick-witted.

Linda was personable with a very giving heart; she never missed an opportunity to try to help a stranger or make them feel better.

Most recently, Linda worked at County Market where she made many friends.

Linda is survived by her children, Krystal and Brandon Kozey; she loved her children fiercely! She is further survived by her parents, Clarence and Gail Treu; her significant other of 11 years, Bruce Kuehling; her sister Laura (Alan) Purath; her nephew Ryan; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Linda’s family takes comfort in knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus; she had a strong faith in her Lord and trusted that God had a purpose and plan for her life. Her loved ones are grateful that her struggle of many years is over and she is now at peace with her Lord.

A memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church Weston, WI. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

Vernon H. Nauman

ern was called to be with the Lord on May 26, 2021 at the age of 92. He passed away at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Weston.

Vern was born on December 2, 1928 in Eau Claire to Herrol and Mary (nee Woychik). He married his loving wife Kathryn “Kitty” Stygar on September 2, 1950 in Eau Claire. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before Kitty passed away on April 9, 2019.

Dad and mom moved to Wausau in 1958. Dad worked for Benson Optical in Wausau for many years before being transferred to Madison where he worked until his retirement. They moved north and made their home on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage, where he enjoyed fishing with mom and sharing his love of the lake with his grandchildren. Dad was a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Sherman Fire Department.

Our parents enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Bullhead City, AZ. They also enjoyed visiting their daughter in Alaska where he had many opportunities fishing for salmon and halibut and hunting caribou.

Dad was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events as well as the Badgers and Packers.

He was a veteran who served in the US Army during the Korean War and was able to make the Honor Flight in 2015 with his son Mark.

Dad will be remembered as a father who believed in prayer and had a strong faith in God. He was a quiet, thoughtful man and his family knew he loved them very much.

He is survived by his children: DiAnn (Terry) Hrdina, Wausau, Jean (Jay) Schultz, Wasilla, AK, Mark (Julie) Nauman, Mosinee, Peggy (Dale) Zimick, Wausau, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and another great-granddaughter in July.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22nd, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Father Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Current covid protocols will be observed.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Wausau is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

William J. Green

William J. “Bill” Green III, 85, Rothschild, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on June 1, 2021, following a massive heart attack.

Bill was born on April 28, 1936, in Marquette, Michigan, son of the late William J. Green Jr. and Kathleen Schmeltz. He married Concetta “Chetti” Sarvello on June 20, 1964, in Ishpeming, Michigan.

Bill graduated from Bishop Baraga Catholic Central then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. He later earned his undergraduate degree from Northern Michigan University and a master’s degree from Wayne State University.

Bill lived a beautiful life by building a long career of helping others, especially young people. He spent his early years in education as a teacher, assistant principal, and assistant superintendent. He worked with the Women’s Job Corp, was a coordinator of programs for at-risk students, and mentored many young men and women. After leaving the field of education, Bill had a successful career working for DeVry University as a field recruiter. In 1985, he was seriously injured in an automobile accident and was unable to continue to work. Following a lengthy recovery, Bill entered the Diaconate Studies Program and was ordained a Deacon in June 1995. He started his diaconate ministry at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Rapid River, Michigan, then moved to Wisconsin making a significant impact in each community he served. Bill was proud to have baptized countless babies including some of his own grandchildren. He married many wonderful couples and was honored to be the officiant at two of his daughter’s weddings.

Bill was a proud member of the Lions Club and a member of the 3rd Degree and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, reading, traveling, and spending time with his family. He loved pasta, pizza, movies, telling jokes, and making everyone laugh. He would light up any room and treat strangers like old friends. He had a heart of gold and would drop everything to help anyone in need. He was the most loving husband, father, Papa, and friend to so many.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Concetta “Chetti” Green, Rothschild; his children, Kathy (Matt) Pynnonen, Verona; Steve (Jody) Green, Negaunee, Michigan; Ann (Dave) Damrow, Schofield; and Renee (Sean) Haertle, Dunedin, Florida; his grandchildren, Eric (Emily Snyder) Pynnonen, Ryan Pynnonen, Zak Green, Tayler Green, Alexxa Young, Samantha Young, Olivia Young, Davis Damrow, Alaina Damrow, Nick (Kelsie) Haertle, Sam Haertle, and great-granddaughter Marti. Bill is further survived by his brother, Robert (Gail) Green, his sisters-in-law, Gail Green, Aurelia (Tom) Tenerovicz, Francesca Sarvello, Patricia Sarvello and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brothers, Neal and Garth, sister-in-law, Virginia, mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Frank Sarvello, and grandson Bennett.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Bill’s honor to Catholic Charities of Wausau at 540 South 3rd Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Wausau is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Bill’s family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weston for the outstanding care they gave to Bill over the last four years. They also want to thank the Aspirus Cardiac I.C.U. for the compassionate care they provided during Bill’s final days.

Glen J. Schilling

Glen J. Schilling, 80, Rib Mountain passed away peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 24, 1940, in Edgar, son of the late John and Evelyn (Ellenbecker) Schilling. On July 16, 1960, he married Phyllis Bauman at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgar. She survives.

For over 41 years Glen was the director of field operations at Wausau Homes. Glen and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona and Florida and also enjoyed many trips to the Caribbean.

Family was very important to Glen, and he always was there to support his grandchildren in their many events that they were part of. Glen also enjoyed going to local bars and restaurants with his family and friends.

He was also a lifelong fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, Packers, Badgers, Brewers and the Bucks. Glen was able to attend two Super Bowls and two Rose Bowls, and he always talked about attending a Brett Favre fundraiser and having dinner with the superstar.

Survivors include his loving wife, Phyllis Schilling, Rib Mountain, his son, Bryan (Elizabeth) Schilling, Rib Mountain, his grandchildren, Sara (Jeremy Niebler) Schilling, Portland, Oregon and Eric (Kirsten Rock) Schilling, Schofield and his brother, Wayne Schilling, Edgar.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Todd Schilling in 1984 and his siblings, Gladys Brady, Dale Schilling, Rella Hein, Betty Reible, Germain McDonald and Emmett Schilling.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. The Rev. Justin Smoot will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Facemasks are required at St. Andrew Lutheran Church for the visitation and the Funeral Service. Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Roger L. Graveen

Roger L. Graveen, 82, town of Cassel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born at home on October 7, 1938 in the town of Cleveland, son of the late Leonard and Helen (Wiesman) Graveen. On May 13, 1961, he was united in marriage to Leila Krueger at St. John Lutheran Church, Rib Falls. She survives.

Roger graduated from Stratford High School in 1956. He proudly served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to farm turkeys with his father and brother in the Town of Emmet. He also worked as a truck driver for Prime Source in Wausau, retiring after 30 years. Following his retirement from driving truck, he was employed part-time with National Car at the airport for nine years.

Among his favorite pastimes, Roger was an avid hunter, and loved fishing and camping with family and friends. He had a deep and unconditional love for his family. He will be remembered for his kindness and his ability to make people laugh, a real “jokester”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Leila; three children, Russell (Theresa) Graveen, Rib Mountain, Jeffrey Graveen, Wausau and Sue Ellen Goodin, Weston; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessie) Graveen, Jamie (Jon) Cooley, Joseph Goodin, Matthew (Amber) Goodin and David Goodin; seven great-grandchildren, Calvin, Ben, George, Charlie, Ellie, Carter and Emmalynn; one sister, Carol Blawat, Saint Francis, WI; one sister-in-law, Jeannine Graveen, Edgar; and many nieces and nephews. Roger is also survived by one aunt, Harriet (Bunny) Bossom, Mosinee.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Graveen.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Stratford. Rev. Doris Ruben will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Edgar. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mabel D. Behn

Mabel Delores Behn, 92 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully at Edenbrook nursing home on June 2, 2021. Mabel was born on Sept 5, 1928 to Robert W. and Mabel J. (Knox) Bailey in Boulder Junction, WI.

She is survived by her loving children son Tom (Kathy) Behn, daughter-in-law Sharon (Terry) Behn, 7 grandchildren and their families, brother Gerald Bailey and sister Leanne Kamppi.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence L. Behn, her son Terry, and daughter Patricia.

Mabel was united in marriage to Clarence on February 7, 1948. Together with their children they enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time together. Mabel also enjoyed golfing, baking, sewing, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. She also provided childcare for many families in the area. She will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 8020 S. Park Road, Wis. Rapids on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00a.m. Mabel will then be entombed at Forest Hill Mausoleum immediately following the service.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

