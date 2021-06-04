Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 through July 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement and curb and gutter concrete at County G south and all other gaps on the project.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project. The entire project length is currently accessible on westbound and eastbound pavement/aggregate shoulder from County B to County G South (there is a 3” lip at the edge of eastbound concrete to shoulder). Truck traffic will continue this week during the day for concrete pavement. Local traffic will be maintained in westbound lane/shoulder from County G south to Marquette/Adams County Line, although there is not a lot of room to pass. Traffic control will be in place identifying pavement that can or cannot be driven on currently.

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on grading and gravel placement from 11th Avenue to County B. Culvert placement work is tentatively scheduled to occur.

Traffic impacts: During culvert replacements, local traffic will experience intermittent road closures during that work. Each culvert replacement will take an estimated 2 hours each. WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to the Michigan State line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to July 2, 2021. This is the last update for this project.

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete final pavement markings, install a snowmobile crossing and complete any punch list work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 is open to traffic. Motorists will encounter multiple flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place erosion control, continue paving in westbound US 2 and US 51 lanes, and begin installing storm sewer in westbound US 2 lanes.

Traffic impacts for next week:

Bidirectional traffic in eastbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic.

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps are closed for the remainder of the project

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Description: Two inches of pavement will be removed and replaced. Existing guardrail at the box culvert over the West Fork Montreal River will be replaced along with one culvert.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will set up traffic control, install erosion control, and begin installing a culvert near the east end of the project.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time to maintain traffic.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin demolition work on the Spring Brook bridge.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Scott Street bridge over Wisconsin River

Schedule: April 5, 2021 to June 11, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-62/63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on the east side of the structure.

Traffic impacts:

Crews plan to open WIS 52 (Scott Street) to three lanes on Friday, June 4.

Traffic is maintained on a single lane, 14 feet in width on the south side of the Scott Street Bridge. Traffic is open to three lanes past Washington Street.

Pedestrian access is maintained along WIS 52 / Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway. Temporary curb ramps were installed at the west project limits near Washington Street and include temporary crosswalk pavement markings and signing.

Existing on-street parking along the north side of WIS 52 is restricted between 1st Street and N 2nd Street.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7, 2021 to September 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-62/63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install traffic control and lane closures, remove median curb and gutter, pave temporary asphalt in the median, install temporary barrier wall and crash cushion, then begin work on the bridge surface.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies. Traffic will be maintained on a single lane in each direction with a traffic shift to the east side of the bridge.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street.

Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street. Bicyclists: Northbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue via a 5-foot bike lane. Southbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at E Thomas Street and back to Grand Avenue at County N.

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: April 19, 2021 to June 18, 2021

Project ID: 6054-06-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete pavement removal and replacement, install temporary pavement markings, and install new shoulder material.

Traffic impacts: Daily lane closures with flagging can be expected during pavement removal and replacement.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish grading between WIS 55 and Oshkosh Road, install beam guard at the Wolf River bridge, continue pouring curb, sidewalk, and driveways between Dodge Road and County VV East, and begin work on topsoil between Dodge Road and County VV East.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) was closed April 12. Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at each side of the Wolf River bridge

Sidewalk over the Wolf River is closed.

Drivers can expect flagging operations as needed within the construction zone.

Oneida County

Highway: US 8 (carryover work)

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: Week of June 7, 2021

Work scheduled: Crews will apply new pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: None.

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start removing and replacing asphalt starting Monday, June 7 and continue for 3 weeks, Mondays through Fridays only.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers for asphalt patching, pavement removal and paving operations.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue excavation and filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will continue to install rip rap along the newly installed fill on the east side of the causeway widening.

Crews will install the temporary shorting required to construct the new lake drain.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road later in June.

Highway: WIS 66

Location: 100-200 feet beyond the I-39/US 51 on/off ramps in Stevens Point

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to early July 2021

Project ID: 6280-02-75

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will turn on and test traffic signals starting Monday, June 7. Crews will work on beam guard installation and final restoration and cleanup.

Traffic impacts: Inside lanes of WIS 66 eastbound and westbound will be closed until June 11.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73 (NEW)

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61

Description: The existing pavement surface will be removed, and a new asphalt surface will be placed. Other work includes guardrail replacement, culvert pipe repairs and replacements, and curb ramp reconstruction.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be placing signs to notify motorists of upcoming project.

Traffic impacts: None for next week.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 will be open to traffic during construction. During construction, motorists can expect to encounter delays due to flagging operations. Shoulder and parking lane closures are also needed to complete the work.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install a culvert at Mud Creek, remove guardrail, and install culverts between Cypress Avenue and 16th Drive.

Traffic impacts: Road closure and detour during Mud Creek culvert work. Local traffic will have access on either side, but Mud Creek will be barricaded off starting Monday, June 7 at 6 a.m. The following detour will be in place until June 25 at 6 a.m.:

Detour from Wautoma: WIS 73 to WIS 23 in Princeton, then from Princeton to Montello on WIS 23.

Detour from Montello: WIS 23 to WIS 73 in Princeton, then from Princeton to Wautoma on WIS 73.

Daily flagging operations between Cypress Avenue and 16th Drive for culvert installations

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on southbound WIS 73 concrete pavement, place concrete on both southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp, and complete placing concrete for southbound WIS 73 and southern portions of intersections.

Traffic impacts: Traffic has been shifted onto the temporary lane and existing WIS 73 northbound lane. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place. Southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will be closed starting June 1 for a period of 15 calendar days.

