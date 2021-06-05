Every week, Marathon County Historical Society staff Ben Clark and/or Gary Gisselman will give a short presentation of an interesting topic relating to the history of Marathon County. History Chats go live at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday, as a free, online broadcast through both YouTube and Facebook Live. Past broadcasts are also available for later viewing.

June 10- Rural Architecture

Rural Marathon County offers a rich landscape of interesting architecture- including farmhouses, barns and silos.

June 17- Marathon County’s Dairy Products

The story of Marathon County’s dairy tradition extends beyond the dairy farm to the products, companies and people involved in dairying outside the farm.

June 24- An Interview with a Farmer

The program will host a special guest to discuss his or her farming experience and the history of his or her farm.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750, or send an email to info@marathoncountyhistory.org. For more information about the Marathon County Public Library, visit www.mcpl.us.

