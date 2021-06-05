By Shereen Siewert

Just in time for soaring temperatures this weekend, pools in Wausau are open for the summer season.

Operating hours at the city’s three pools will look a little different, at least for the first part of the summer. A lack of lifeguards is prompting a shift in the schedule, with some pools closed on certain days. Each pool has a unique schedule, but parks officials say they hope to resume a normal schedule by the July 4 holiday.

The city operates three pools: Kaiser, 900 E. Bridge St.; Memorial, 505 Memorial Park Road; and Schulenburg, 1533 Summit Drive. Pools opened for the season on Friday. See the current schedule below.

Restrooms are open and no masks are required. But swimmers should come dressed in swimwear, as showers and changing rooms remain closed. Some things to keep in mind: All children age 5 and under must be within reach of a parent or guardian 16 years or older at all times; children who are not toilet trained must wear a swim diaper; and children must be at least 48″ tall to use the pool slides.

Pricing schedule for 2021:

Swimming pool fee schedule in Wausau for 2021

Pool schedules as of June 5, 2021:

Like this: Like Loading...