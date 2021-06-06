By Shereen Siewert

An Appleton teenager is one of two people who died Saturday in a motorcycle crash involving two additional vehicles, police said.

The crash happened at about noon on Saturday on Hwy. 47 near Highline Road in the town of Hardland, in Shawano County. Three other people were injured/

Witnesses say the southbound motorcycle, a 1985 Harley Davidson, struck the back of a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup before crossing into northbound traffic. The motorcycle was then struck by a 2002 Dodge Caravan.

The 36-year-old man driving the motorcycle and his 13-year-old passenger, both of Appleton, died at the scene.

A 71-year-old Shawano man driving the van and his passenger, a 64-year-old Shawano woman, were seriously injured but are expected to survive. Both were taken to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.

The pickup driver and his passenger, both of Black Creek, were uninjured.

The identities of the crash victims have not been released as of this time.

Authorities say the highway was closed for more than four hours for crash reconstruction.

