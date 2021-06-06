A strong start for the offense proved decisive as the Woodchucks earned a two-game series sweep over the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park Saturday night.
After falling behind 1-0, the Woodchucks responded with six runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Roman Kuntz hit a two-run double while Kevin Kilpatrick and Clayton Mehlbauer each drove in runs. The Woodchucks also took advantage of three Lakeshore errors in order to build their advantage
The lead swelled to 9-1 in the 3rd inning after Kevin Kilpatrick’s second home run in as many days. The College of Central Florida outfielder drove in a total of 5 runs on the day and now leads the team in RBI with ten thus far.
After the Chinooks chipped away at the lead throughout the middle innings, Dante Chirico slammed the door over four innings of one-run ball. He struck out six to earn a 12-out save and improve the Woodchucks’ record to 5-1.
Top Performers
Roman Kuntz went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs in his first start since Wednesday.
Catcher Dalton Reeves collected a pair of both hits and runs.
Starter Osvaldo Mendez lasted 3.1 innings and allowed three runs. The lefty also picked off his second baserunner of the year.
In his first appearance of the season, reliever Dane Miller allowed two runs over 1.2 innings and picked up the win.
Chirico was dominant during his four innings of relief, starting 13 of the 17 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will now head to Wisconsin Rapids for a two-game set against the Rafters. The next home game at Athletic Park is will be Tuesday, June 8 against the Green Bay Booyah.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 6
Game Date: Saturday June 5th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|11
|1
|Chinooks
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
W: Miller (1-0, 10.80 ERA) L: Jungbauer (0-1, 27.00 ERA) SV: Chirico (1)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kilpatrick, Kevin CF
|5
|2
|2
|5
|.321
|Delgado, Tommy LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Trammell, Brandon RF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.353
|Hill, Bryson 3B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Macgregor, Tyler 1B
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Reeves, Dalton C
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.267
|Kuntz, Roman DH
|4
|2
|3
|2
|.429
|38
|9
|11
|9
|Chinooks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Vecrumba, Ethan LF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Doersching, Griffin 1B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|.269
|Gray, Jackson RF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Bales, Brennen DH
|5
|2
|2
|1
|.480
|Aide, Nathan CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Doyle, Dalton 3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Swenson, Riley C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Rose, Nathan 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Aguilar, Bryan SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|37
|6
|10
|4
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: B. Hill 1 (1); R. Kuntz 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);
HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2);
RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (6); R. Kuntz 2 (3); K. Kilpatrick 5 (10); C. Mehlbauer 1 (5);
HBP: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1);
SB: D. Reeves 1 (2);
CS: D. Reeves 1 (1);
E: B. Hill 1 (2);
Team LOB: 7;
Lakeshore Chinooks
2B: B. Bales 1 (1);
HR: G. Doersching 1 (3);
RBI: G. Doersching 1 (6); B. Bales 1 (4); R. Swenson 1 (3); J. Gray 1 (1);
HBP: J. Gray 2 (2);
SB: R. Swenson 1 (1);
E: G. Doersching 1 (3); B. Aguilar 2 (2);
Team LOB: 10;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Mendez, Osvaldo
|3.1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6.23
|– Miller, Dane
|1.2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10.80
|– Chirico, Dante
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2.57
|9.0
|10
|6
|6
|4
|8
|1
|Chinooks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Jungbauer, Ryan
|1.1
|2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|27.00
|– Berendt , Cade
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4.70
|– Decicco, Jason
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.80
|9.0
|11
|9
|7
|3
|5
|1
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: D. Miller 2 (2);
HB: O. Mendez 1 (1); D. Chirico 1 (1);
SO: O. Mendez 1 (2); D. Miller 1 (1); D. Chirico 6 (9);
BB: O. Mendez 3 (3); D. Miller 1 (1);
BF: O. Mendez 16 (20); D. Miller 10 (10); D. Chirico 17 (30);
P-S: O. Mendez 51-26; D. Miller 30-21; D. Chirico 63-45;
Lakeshore Chinooks
HB: R. Jungbauer 1 (1);
SO: R. Jungbauer 2 (2); C. Berendt 1 (4); J. Decicco 2 (5);
BB: R. Jungbauer 2 (2); J. Decicco 1 (4);
BF: R. Jungbauer 12 (12); C. Berendt 23 (34); J. Decicco 8 (22);
P-S: R. Jungbauer 52-31; C. Berendt 70-44; J. Decicco 34-20;
Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:13:12
Attendance: 1003
Venue: Kapco Park