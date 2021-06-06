A strong start for the offense proved decisive as the Woodchucks earned a two-game series sweep over the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park Saturday night.

After falling behind 1-0, the Woodchucks responded with six runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Roman Kuntz hit a two-run double while Kevin Kilpatrick and Clayton Mehlbauer each drove in runs. The Woodchucks also took advantage of three Lakeshore errors in order to build their advantage

The lead swelled to 9-1 in the 3rd inning after Kevin Kilpatrick’s second home run in as many days. The College of Central Florida outfielder drove in a total of 5 runs on the day and now leads the team in RBI with ten thus far.

After the Chinooks chipped away at the lead throughout the middle innings, Dante Chirico slammed the door over four innings of one-run ball. He struck out six to earn a 12-out save and improve the Woodchucks’ record to 5-1.

Top Performers

Roman Kuntz went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs in his first start since Wednesday.

Catcher Dalton Reeves collected a pair of both hits and runs.

Starter Osvaldo Mendez lasted 3.1 innings and allowed three runs. The lefty also picked off his second baserunner of the year.

In his first appearance of the season, reliever Dane Miller allowed two runs over 1.2 innings and picked up the win.

Chirico was dominant during his four innings of relief, starting 13 of the 17 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes. 

Next Up

The Woodchucks will now head to Wisconsin Rapids for a two-game set against the Rafters. The next home game at Athletic Park is will be Tuesday, June 8 against the Green Bay Booyah.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 6

Game Date: Saturday June 5th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks0630000009111
Chinooks1002210006103

W: Miller (1-0, 10.80 ERA) L: Jungbauer (0-1, 27.00 ERA) SV: Chirico (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5225.321
Delgado, Tommy LF 4000.053
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4011.227
Trammell, Brandon RF 5010.353
Hill, Bryson 3B 5110.125
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4101.217
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4110.259
Reeves, Dalton C 3220.267
Kuntz, Roman DH 4232.429
389119
ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5110.357
Doersching, Griffin 1B 5221.269
Gray, Jackson RF 3011.333
Bales, Brennen DH 5221.480
Aide, Nathan CF 4110.286
Doyle, Dalton 3B 5010.286
Swenson, Riley C 4021.308
Rose, Nathan 2B 2000.238
Aguilar, Bryan SS 4000.143
376104

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. Hill 1 (1); R. Kuntz 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (1); 

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2); 

RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (6); R. Kuntz 2 (3); K. Kilpatrick 5 (10); C. Mehlbauer 1 (5); 

HBP: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1); 

SB: D. Reeves 1 (2); 

CS: D. Reeves 1 (1); 

E: B. Hill 1 (2); 

Team LOB: 7;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: B. Bales 1 (1); 

HR: G. Doersching 1 (3); 

RBI: G. Doersching 1 (6); B. Bales 1 (4); R. Swenson 1 (3); J. Gray 1 (1); 

HBP: J. Gray 2 (2); 

SB: R. Swenson 1 (1); 

E: G. Doersching 1 (3); B. Aguilar 2 (2); 

Team LOB: 10;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Mendez, Osvaldo3.13333116.23
– Miller, Dane1.242211010.80
– Chirico, Dante 4.03110602.57
9.01066481
ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Jungbauer, Ryan1.126422027.00
– Berendt , Cade5.27330114.70
– Decicco, Jason2.02001201.80
9.01197351

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Miller 2 (2); 

HB: O. Mendez 1 (1); D. Chirico 1 (1); 

SO: O. Mendez 1 (2); D. Miller 1 (1); D. Chirico 6 (9); 

BB: O. Mendez 3 (3); D. Miller 1 (1); 

BF: O. Mendez 16 (20); D. Miller 10 (10); D. Chirico 17 (30); 

P-S: O. Mendez 51-26; D. Miller 30-21; D. Chirico 63-45; 

Lakeshore Chinooks

HB: R. Jungbauer 1 (1); 

SO: R. Jungbauer 2 (2); C. Berendt 1 (4); J. Decicco 2 (5); 

BB: R. Jungbauer 2 (2); J. Decicco 1 (4); 

BF: R. Jungbauer 12 (12); C. Berendt 23 (34); J. Decicco 8 (22); 

P-S: R. Jungbauer 52-31; C. Berendt 70-44; J. Decicco 34-20; 

Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:13:12

Attendance: 1003

Venue: Kapco Park