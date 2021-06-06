A strong start for the offense proved decisive as the Woodchucks earned a two-game series sweep over the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park Saturday night.

After falling behind 1-0, the Woodchucks responded with six runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Roman Kuntz hit a two-run double while Kevin Kilpatrick and Clayton Mehlbauer each drove in runs. The Woodchucks also took advantage of three Lakeshore errors in order to build their advantage

The lead swelled to 9-1 in the 3rd inning after Kevin Kilpatrick’s second home run in as many days. The College of Central Florida outfielder drove in a total of 5 runs on the day and now leads the team in RBI with ten thus far.

After the Chinooks chipped away at the lead throughout the middle innings, Dante Chirico slammed the door over four innings of one-run ball. He struck out six to earn a 12-out save and improve the Woodchucks’ record to 5-1.

Top Performers

Roman Kuntz went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs in his first start since Wednesday.

Catcher Dalton Reeves collected a pair of both hits and runs.

Starter Osvaldo Mendez lasted 3.1 innings and allowed three runs. The lefty also picked off his second baserunner of the year.

In his first appearance of the season, reliever Dane Miller allowed two runs over 1.2 innings and picked up the win.

Chirico was dominant during his four innings of relief, starting 13 of the 17 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will now head to Wisconsin Rapids for a two-game set against the Rafters. The next home game at Athletic Park is will be Tuesday, June 8 against the Green Bay Booyah.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 6

Game Date: Saturday June 5th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 11 1 Chinooks 1 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 6 10 3

W: Miller (1-0, 10.80 ERA) L: Jungbauer (0-1, 27.00 ERA) SV: Chirico (1)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 5 2 2 5 .321 Delgado, Tommy LF 4 0 0 0 .053 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 0 1 1 .227 Trammell, Brandon RF 5 0 1 0 .353 Hill, Bryson 3B 5 1 1 0 .125 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4 1 0 1 .217 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 1 1 0 .259 Reeves, Dalton C 3 2 2 0 .267 Kuntz, Roman DH 4 2 3 2 .429 38 9 11 9

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5 1 1 0 .357 Doersching, Griffin 1B 5 2 2 1 .269 Gray, Jackson RF 3 0 1 1 .333 Bales, Brennen DH 5 2 2 1 .480 Aide, Nathan CF 4 1 1 0 .286 Doyle, Dalton 3B 5 0 1 0 .286 Swenson, Riley C 4 0 2 1 .308 Rose, Nathan 2B 2 0 0 0 .238 Aguilar, Bryan SS 4 0 0 0 .143 37 6 10 4

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. Hill 1 (1); R. Kuntz 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (2);

RBI: T. Macgregor 1 (6); R. Kuntz 2 (3); K. Kilpatrick 5 (10); C. Mehlbauer 1 (5);

HBP: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1);

SB: D. Reeves 1 (2);

CS: D. Reeves 1 (1);

E: B. Hill 1 (2);

Team LOB: 7;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: B. Bales 1 (1);

HR: G. Doersching 1 (3);

RBI: G. Doersching 1 (6); B. Bales 1 (4); R. Swenson 1 (3); J. Gray 1 (1);

HBP: J. Gray 2 (2);

SB: R. Swenson 1 (1);

E: G. Doersching 1 (3); B. Aguilar 2 (2);

Team LOB: 10;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Mendez, Osvaldo 3.1 3 3 3 3 1 1 6.23 – Miller, Dane 1.2 4 2 2 1 1 0 10.80 – Chirico, Dante 4.0 3 1 1 0 6 0 2.57 9.0 10 6 6 4 8 1

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Jungbauer, Ryan 1.1 2 6 4 2 2 0 27.00 – Berendt , Cade 5.2 7 3 3 0 1 1 4.70 – Decicco, Jason 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 1.80 9.0 11 9 7 3 5 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Miller 2 (2);

HB: O. Mendez 1 (1); D. Chirico 1 (1);

SO: O. Mendez 1 (2); D. Miller 1 (1); D. Chirico 6 (9);

BB: O. Mendez 3 (3); D. Miller 1 (1);

BF: O. Mendez 16 (20); D. Miller 10 (10); D. Chirico 17 (30);

P-S: O. Mendez 51-26; D. Miller 30-21; D. Chirico 63-45;

Lakeshore Chinooks

HB: R. Jungbauer 1 (1);

SO: R. Jungbauer 2 (2); C. Berendt 1 (4); J. Decicco 2 (5);

BB: R. Jungbauer 2 (2); J. Decicco 1 (4);

BF: R. Jungbauer 12 (12); C. Berendt 23 (34); J. Decicco 8 (22);

P-S: R. Jungbauer 52-31; C. Berendt 70-44; J. Decicco 34-20;

Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:13:12

Attendance: 1003

Venue: Kapco Park

