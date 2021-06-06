Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Women’s Community: Volunteer to be a Receptionist. Answer phones and transfers calls, answers the door and let people in, keep track of who is in what meeting rooms, and take in donations. Must be 18 years old for this position. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Wausau Area Mobile Meals: Office Volunteer on Fridays. We need someone on Friday mornings from about 8:15-10 a.m. to put labels on bags. This would be an in-person job. Contact Doris at wamobilemeals@yahoo.com or 715-848-5848.

The Achieve Center: I can Bike Camp Events. The week of June 21-25, help is needed for preparation for the bike parade. Volunteers also are needed for Saturday, June 26, the day of the race. Contact Jackie at 715-845-4900 or wheeltoachieve@gmail.com.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

North Central Health Care: Shoe Boxes. Please call first, to arrange drop off of any clean shoeboxes that are in good condition. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Children’s Books (New or Gently Used): Drop Off June 8 and 9. United Way of Marathon County is accepting drop offs of children’s books from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on June 8 and 9. Board books to upper elementary books accepted. Call 715-298-5719 for more information, if needed.

Paper Bags Needed Women United Rebecca’s Closet. Brown paper bags come in handy while filling them with clothing that is requested. Donate any by dropping them off at United Way and designating them for Sarah L. during the Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. time. If questions, contact 715-298 -5712.

