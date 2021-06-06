Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Two news reports about our state legislature caught my eye this week and infuriated me.

First, the party in power crosses out the governor’s plan to allow medical marijuana. Then they apparently vote to forbid teachers from teaching critical race theory in their classrooms.

Talk about overreach.

My advice to legislators— of whatever party or political persuasion, left, right, or center:

Stay the hell out of my bedroom, my doctor’s office, and my school.

Jim Force, Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...