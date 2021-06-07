By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified one of two people killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Shawano County that involved a pickup and minivan.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 36-year-old Adam J. Brown of Appleton was driving a 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck the back of a southbound 2002 Ford Ranger. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Appleton, was also killed. The boy has not been identified due to his age, according to the State Patrol.

The crash happened at about noon on Saturday on Hwy. 47 near Highline Road in the town of Hardland, in Shawano County. Three other people were injured.

