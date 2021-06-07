The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region has scheduled the following upcoming bridge maintenance activities. All work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are advised to use caution and remain alert when driving through any work zone.

Lincoln County

US 51 southbound bridge over US 8

Lincoln County Highway Department will be patching the bridge deck with concrete. Operations will require a right lane closure from Monday, June 7 at 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, June 10 at 5 p.m.

Marathon County

US 51 southbound bridge over Decator Drive

Marathon County Highway Department will be sealing the bridge deck. Operations will require a single, daytime lane closure from Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Waupaca County

US 10 eastbound and westbound bridges over County E

Waupaca County Highway Department will be installing anti-skid treatment (polymer overlay) on the eastbound and westbound bridges.

US 10 eastbound operations will require a single lane closure from Monday, June 7 at 6 a.m. through Wednesday, June 9 at noon.

US 10 westbound operations will require daytime, right-lane closure from Monday, June 7 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, June 9 at 4 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...