By Shereen Siewert

A grass fire that slowed traffic and restricted a portion of Hwy. 51 Saturday is being blamed on a tire that detached from a vehicle and spiraled down the roadway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire was reported by by multiple cell callers at about 5 p.m. Saturday on the east side of Hwy. 51 south of Hwy. 64.

The first deputy on the scene put out most of the blaze but firefighters cleaned up remaining hot spots on Saturday evening. Deputies and firefighters from the Pine River Fire Dept. restricted traffic on the highway until the blaze was completely extinguished.

No one was injured.

