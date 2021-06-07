Significant events reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. for the week ending June 7, 2021:

A 54 year old Wausau man was arrested Monday morning for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a complaint of a wrong way driver on USH 51. A deputy stopped the man after he exited at County Rd K in the Town of Merrill.

A 27 year old Merrill man was arrested Monday morning on a warrant charge for failure to appear after a deputy checked on a suspicious person in the Town of Merrill.

Deputies and firefighters from the Pine River Fire Department restricted traffic on US Hwy 51 Saturday after a grass fire was reported. Just after 5:00 PM cell callers reported a fire on the east side of the highway south of State Rd 64. The first deputy on the scene was able to put out most of the fire, firefighters were able to clean up hot spots. The cause of the fire was believed to be a vehicle tire that came off while traveling down the roadway.

An 18 year old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a boat with a prohibited alcohol limit Saturday evening on Lake Nokomis. The Rec Deputy stopped the boat for violating the no wake rules.

A 41 year old Schofield man was arrested Saturday evening on a warrant charge for violating the terms of his probation issued by the Wisconsin Department of corrections in 2020. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was driving at 11:00 PM for a speeding violation. The man was cited for driving on a suspended license and brought to the Lincoln County Jail.

A 21 year old Tomahawk man was cited for speeding and operating without a motorcycle endorsement Sunday morning after he was located travelling 70mph in 40mph zone of travel on County Rd L in the Town of Bradley.

13 people reported striking deer last week.

