WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI – A pair of walks, an error and a wild pitch helped the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters break up a shutout in the bottom of the 9th and defeat the Woodchucks 2-1 at Witter Field Sunday night.

In the first six innings of the game, Woodchucks starter Ryan Lobus and Rafters starter Matt Osterberg went toe-to-toe in a pitchers’ duel.

Neither team scored until Bryson Hill’s RBI single brought home Brandon Trammell to give the Woodchucks the lead in the top of the 7th.

After Lobus worked a scoreless 7th, J.D. Schultz came in to start the 8th, retiring two batters but walking two as well. Geo Camfield made his third relief appearance of the year later that inning, needing just one pitch to induce a flyout and escape the jam.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Rafters finally broke through. After drawing a leadoff walk, Ben Swords scored on an error by reliever Chandler Poell, who took the loss tonight. A wild pitch brought home McKinley Erves, and the Rafters celebrated a walk-off win.

Top Performers

Ryan Lobus needed just 78 pitches to complete seven scoreless innings on the mound tonight. He had one strikeout and allowed three hits and two walks.

Tyler Kehoe went 2-for-4 at the plate, bringing his season average to .478. He leads the team with 11 hits and has hit safely in all six games he has started.

Brandon Trammell scored the Woodchucks’ lone run and went 1-for-4 at the plate. He now has a hit in all five of his starts since joining the team.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are now 5-2 on the season. They’ll end their four-game road trip Monday with the series finale against the Rafters. On Tuesday, the Woodchucks return to Athletic Park and host the Green Bay Booyah. They’ll travel to Green Bay Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2

Game Date: Sunday June 6th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 2 Rafters 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 1

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 1 0 .313 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 2 0 .478 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 0 1 0 .231 Trammell, Brandon RF 4 1 1 0 .333 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 0 0 0 .226 Hill, Bryson 3B 4 0 1 1 .167 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 0 0 0 .192 Albrecht, Louie C 3 0 0 0 .154 Kuntz, Roman DH 3 0 1 0 .412 33 1 7 1

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Burrow, Addie CF 4 0 0 0 .167 Exposito, Ej SS 3 0 0 0 .214 Zeisler, Hank 1B 4 0 1 0 .350 Swords, Benjamin 3B 1 1 0 0 .538 Callaghan, Garrett DH 4 0 0 0 .192 Erves, Mckinley LF 3 1 1 0 .250 Eberly, Weston C 4 0 0 1 .182 Gardiner, Lance 2B 2 0 0 0 .200 – Dickerson, Elijah PH RF 1 0 0 0 .150 Holley, Reeve 2B RF 2 0 1 0 .500 28 2 3 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: B. Hill 1 (2);

SB: L. Albrecht 1 (1);

E: B. Hill 1 (3); C. Poell 1 (1);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: H. Zeisler 1 (3);

RBI: W. Eberly 1 (1);

SB: W. Eberly 1 (1);

CS: W. Eberly 1 (1);

E: L. Gardiner 1 (3);

Team LOB: 6;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lobus, Ryan 7.0 3 0 0 2 1 0 0.00 – Schultz, Jd 0.2 0 0 0 2 1 0 0.00 – Camfield, Geo 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 – Poell , Chandler 0.1 0 2 0 2 1 0 0.00 8.1 3 2 0 6 3 0

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Osterberg, Matt 6.0 3 0 0 0 10 0 0.00 – Rivera, Devin 3.0 4 1 0 0 2 0 1.50 9.0 7 1 0 0 12 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: R. Lobus 1 (1);

SO: R. Lobus 1 (8); J. Schultz 1 (7); C. Poell 1 (5);

BB: R. Lobus 2 (3); J. Schultz 2 (5); C. Poell 2 (2);

BF: R. Lobus 26 (37); J. Schultz 4 (16); G. Camfield 1 (19); C. Poell 4 (10);

P-S: R. Lobus 78-46; J. Schultz 19-9; G. Camfield 1-1; C. Poell 14-5;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

WP: D. Rivera 1 (1);

SO: M. Osterberg 10 (10); D. Rivera 2 (7);

BF: M. Osterberg 21 (21); D. Rivera 12 (26);

P-S: M. Osterberg 79-60; D. Rivera 48-31;

Umpires: Plate: J. Crossett 1B: S. Fernandez 3B: J. Wason

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:16:23

Attendance: 972

Venue: Witter Field

