WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI – A pair of walks, an error and a wild pitch helped the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters break up a shutout in the bottom of the 9th and defeat the Woodchucks 2-1 at Witter Field Sunday night. 

In the first six innings of the game, Woodchucks starter Ryan Lobus and Rafters starter Matt Osterberg went toe-to-toe in a pitchers’ duel.

Neither team scored until Bryson Hill’s RBI single brought home Brandon Trammell to give the Woodchucks the lead in the top of the 7th

After Lobus worked a scoreless 7th, J.D. Schultz came in to start the 8th, retiring two batters but walking two as well. Geo Camfield made his third relief appearance of the year later that inning, needing just one pitch to induce a flyout and escape the jam.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Rafters finally broke through. After drawing a leadoff walk, Ben Swords scored on an error by reliever Chandler Poell, who took the loss tonight. A wild pitch brought home McKinley Erves, and the Rafters celebrated a walk-off win.

Top Performers

Ryan Lobus needed just 78 pitches to complete seven scoreless innings on the mound tonight. He had one strikeout and allowed three hits and two walks.

Tyler Kehoe went 2-for-4 at the plate, bringing his season average to .478. He leads the team with 11 hits and has hit safely in all six games he has started.

Brandon Trammell scored the Woodchucks’ lone run and went 1-for-4 at the plate. He now has a hit in all five of his starts since joining the team.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are now 5-2 on the season. They’ll end their four-game road trip Monday with the series finale against the Rafters. On Tuesday, the Woodchucks return to Athletic Park and host the Green Bay Booyah. They’ll travel to Green Bay Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2

Game Date: Sunday June 6th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000000100172
Rafters000000002231
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4010.313
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4020.478
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4010.231
Trammell, Brandon RF 4110.333
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4000.226
Hill, Bryson 3B 4011.167
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3000.192
Albrecht, Louie C 3000.154
Kuntz, Roman DH 3010.412
33171
RaftersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Burrow, Addie CF 4000.167
Exposito, Ej SS 3000.214
Zeisler, Hank 1B 4010.350
Swords, Benjamin 3B 1100.538
Callaghan, Garrett DH 4000.192
Erves, Mckinley LF 3110.250
Eberly, Weston C 4001.182
Gardiner, Lance 2B 2000.200
– Dickerson, Elijah PH  RF 1000.150
Holley, Reeve 2B  RF 2010.500
28231

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: B. Hill 1 (2); 

SB: L. Albrecht 1 (1); 

E: B. Hill 1 (3); C. Poell 1 (1); 

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: H. Zeisler 1 (3); 

RBI: W. Eberly 1 (1); 

SB: W. Eberly 1 (1); 

CS: W. Eberly 1 (1); 

E: L. Gardiner 1 (3); 

Team LOB: 6;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Lobus, Ryan7.03002100.00
– Schultz, Jd 0.20002100.00
– Camfield, Geo0.10000000.00
– Poell , Chandler 0.10202100.00
8.1320630
RaftersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Osterberg, Matt6.030001000.00
– Rivera, Devin3.04100201.50
9.07100120

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: R. Lobus 1 (1); 

SO: R. Lobus 1 (8); J. Schultz 1 (7); C. Poell 1 (5); 

BB: R. Lobus 2 (3); J. Schultz 2 (5); C. Poell 2 (2); 

BF: R. Lobus 26 (37); J. Schultz 4 (16); G. Camfield 1 (19); C. Poell 4 (10); 

P-S: R. Lobus 78-46; J. Schultz 19-9; G. Camfield 1-1; C. Poell 14-5; 

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

WP: D. Rivera 1 (1); 

SO: M. Osterberg 10 (10); D. Rivera 2 (7); 

BF: M. Osterberg 21 (21); D. Rivera 12 (26); 

P-S: M. Osterberg 79-60; D. Rivera 48-31; 

Umpires: Plate: J. Crossett 1B: S. Fernandez 3B: J. Wason

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:16:23

Attendance: 972

Venue: Witter Field