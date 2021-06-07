By Shereen Siewert

A 41-year-old Mosinee man is now facing homicide charges in connection with the October disappearance of a Loyal-area woman, the mother of his child.

Police say Jesus Contreras Perez repeatedly stalked and threatened Cassandra Ayon, then killed her and hid her body.

Ayon was last seen at about 3:45 a.m. the morning of Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s home, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Ayon’s parents called 911 on Sunday, Oct. 4, to report their daughter missing.

Police say witnesses reported seeing multiple bruises on Ayon’s body. Witnesses also said Ayon was frightened of Contreras Perez, who allegedly threatened her and followed her on multiple occasions including the night before she disappeared.

During a May 5 preliminary hearing, a Clark County judge found probable cause to move forward with the case. Now, Contreras Perez faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking resulting in bodily harm. The official charges were filed June 7.

Witnesses describe a tumultuous relationship between the two and said Ayon broke up with Contreras Perez because he was “abusive to her and also because he was cheating on her,” according to court documents. Police were told Ayon had bruises on her wrist and arm and was repeatedly threatened by him.

A review of the defendant’s internet search records showed Contreras Perez searched for information including how to check for license plate addresses, how to make a firearm silencer, how to test a silencer and what a silencer sounds like, according to the criminal complaint.

Contreras Perez, who is already being held on a $25,000 cash bond on a stalking charge filed earlier, is due in court June 15 for an initial appearance.

