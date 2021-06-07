Gail M. Widger

Gail Marlene Widger, 68, of Weston, passed away due to medical complications on May 31, 2021, at the UW Madison Hospital. The family of Gail sincerely thanks the talented, warm, caring teams of Doctors, Nurses, and Staff in the Neurological Intensive Care Unit.

Gail was born July 7, 1952, to the late Wayne and Marlene (Nimmer) Gibbons. After graduating from Brandon High School in Brandon, Wisconsin; Gail went on to complete her degree in Computer Programming in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She started her career in Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1976, she moved to Washington and was hired as a computer programmer at Biddle and Crowther. In 2012, Gail left her beloved Northwest to retire in Avon Park, Florida. She most recently resided in Weston, Wisconsin to be near her family.

Gail had a great sense of humor, and a kind and generous spirit. She considered herself a Starbucks, salmon, and wine enthusiast. She enjoyed herb gardens and especially loved all things lavender and purple. Another lifetime hobby of Gail’s was collecting Hummels. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She adored collecting Santa’s and choosing special “Old World” glass ornaments to send to her family- which will be forever treasured. The state of Washington was Gail’s favorite place in the world. While living in Woodinville, Washington she found her love of all things Pacific Northwest: Seattle, tulips, Molbak’s Garden, and Bald Eagles to name a few. To her family and friends, Gail was an amazing sister, aunt, friend, and dog lover, with a big heart and beautiful smile. Her memory will live on with all who knew and loved her.

Gail is survived by her siblings; Dan Gibbons, Jane (Paul) Reilly-Smith, and Tom (Kristine) Gibbons; her Aunt Karen Manske; her nieces and nephews and their children; Zachary (Kendall) Gibbons, Elizabeth (Robert) Taflinger, Aaron Gibbons, Hannah Gibbons, Amanda (Anthony) Criezis, Megan (Cameron) Loquist, Missy (Kevin) Beausoleil, Nevin Smith, Kaitlan Gibbons, Lane (Sarah) Gibbons, Paige (Bill) Backus, and Jeni (Logan) Metesh; as well as many cousins. In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her younger brother Lane, as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 11:30 am at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Dr. Niveen Sarras will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date. Family and friends are invited to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to UW-Madison Neuro Research at https://www.neurology.wisc.edu/make-a-gift (University of Wisconsin Foundation, Department of Neurology, US Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807); or to your local pet adoption or rescue center.

Donna J. Povilaitis

Donna Jean Povilaitis, age 78, of Ringle, passed away surrounded by love and family at Lakeview Heights on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1942 to Earl and Eunice Dolmseth in San Francisco, California. Donna will be known and remembered for her kind heart, the love she showed to others, and her ability to make friends wherever she went. Donna will also be remembered as “Miss Donna” through her work as a teacher aid and her work in childcare. Those that have meet Donna say she was a mother to many, and that she was the nicest person that they ever meet. She valued memories, her family, and loved to capture as many moments as she could with her camera.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Anthony “Tony” Povilaitis, and her older sister Janice Dolmseth whom she loved dearly. Her daughters, Christine (Scott) Povilaitis, Mosinee, Suzanne (Charles) Luttinen, Verona, Deanna (Adam) Ziebell, Marathon, and her daughter in law Patti (Anthony Jr.) Cordano, Weston. Her grandchildren, Sydney and Jack Povilaitis, Connor and Olivia Ziebell, Bennett, Brooks, and Anders Luttinen. Her brother- in- law and sister-in-law, Edward, and Bonnie Povilaitis, and her two nieces Angela Povilaitis-George and Melissa Povilaitis, and many close family friends.

Donna is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Earl and Eunice Dolmseth, and her loving son Anthony Povilaitis Jr.

We would like to extend our thanks and love to family and friends, and to Lakeview Heights for the love, care, and support they gave Donna. They are truly angels. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at Brainard Funeral Home, in Weston with visitation starting at 9 am until time of service at 11 am. The service will be livestreamed on this page for those who would like to attend virtually. Donna hated goodbyes, so for now we will say, until we see you again, and we love you.

Scott A. Baeseman

Scott Allan Baeseman, 52, of Highland Park, IL, died peacefully in Wisconsin at the home of his sister, Jody Baeseman and Steve Schlei, surrounded by his family, on June 6, 2021.

His last day on this earth was spent riding in the sunshine in his sister’s convertible and enjoying the glow of a campfire with his siblings.

Scott was born August 5, 1968 in Edgar, WI, son of the late Arden and Joan Baeseman. He married his husband, Valentin Serban, on March 20, 2021 in a beautiful ceremony on Lake Michigan in Highland Park. In addition to Valentin, he is survived by his two daughters, Stella and Margaret “Mimi”, who were the absolute loves of his life.

Scott was a 1986 graduate of Edgar High School. From there he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education and Opera from Viterbo University in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and a Master’s Degree in Opera Performance from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, where he graduated with honorary distinction and was invited to join Pi Kappa Lambda Society of Musical Scholars. As a Golden Apple Teaching Scholar with the Chicago Area Golden Apple Foundation, Scott was awarded a six-month sabbatical to Northwestern University to pursue his personal interests in social justice in education, harp performance, storytelling in education, and musical composition.

For the past twenty-two years, Scott served as Fine Arts Department Chair, music educator, and Choral Conductor at Lake Forest Country Day School. His awards were many, both local and national: Lake Forest Country Day Yvonne Banks Caring Teacher Award (twice), Lake Forest Country Day Charles E. Leake Master Teacher Award, Lake Forest Country Day James L. Marks III Faculty Merit Award, Lake Forest Country Day Second Century Teaching Chair Award, Illinois State Music Teacher of the Year, Golden Apple Teacher of Distinction, three-time Grammy Award Teacher of the Year nominee and finalist, and Edgar High School Wall of Fame for Distinguished Alums, for his contributions to music education. Although he was a decorated educator, he didn’t teach for accolades. In teaching, Scott had found his calling and was rewarded for his passion.

Scott was also a composer of sacred solo, choral, and instrumental works. His works premiered in Asia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. His song cycle composition for solo voice and piano, based on the works of William Shakespeare, was awarded an Honorary Distinction Award and is housed in the national library for the National Association for the Teachers of Singing.

Scott was taught the value of volunteerism by his family early on and became a religious affiliate with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He volunteered as a Lay Episcopal Chaplain with the Highland Park Police Department for the past several years. As an educator, he spent several years as a lecture/recitalist with the Chicago Chamber Musicians, teaching and performing in their inner city schools’ program.

Scott was known as a colorful storyteller and used his own stories to help others in both his career as an educator and within his ministry. He ended each of his classes every day with a charge to his students, “Go Make A Positive Difference In the World!” and he was proud to maintain contact over the years with so many of his former students who did exactly that.

In addition to being survived by his husband and daughters, he is survived by his ex-husband and friend, DR Smith (Matt Foster) of Highland Park; his siblings Arden Jr. (Cara), Richard (Lisa), Aaron (Sommer), all of Edgar, WI; Kim Ninabuck (Scott) of Birnamwood, WI, Jody Baeseman (Steve Schlei) of Wausau, WI, and Dr. Zachary Baeseman (Rebecca) of Appleton, WI. He is also survived by a big bunch of beautiful Wagner and Baeseman cousins, aunts, and uncles along with several nieces and nephews including: Mollie Jo Berg (Tyler), Mitchell Baeseman (Cassie), Cody Heidmann (Heidi), Kyla Baeseman, Atticus Ninabuck (Melanie), Stuart Ninabuck (Allie), his goddaughter, Alexandria Gajewski (Eric), Eric Wesolowski (Megan), Bradley Hornung (Jody), David Hornung , Mattea Baeseman, Ashlynn Baeseman, Macallen Baeseman, Rainier Baeseman, and Olin Baeseman in addition to his 24 great nieces and nephews. Scott is also survived by two other goddaughters, Maeve Berg of Wausau, WI and Fallon Anderson of Highland Park, IL.

In addition to his parents, Scott is preceded in death by his two sisters, Chrysanthemum (whom he named) and Michaela Marie.

A public police memorial service will be held in Highland Park, IL at a later date. A private burial will be held in October for the family in the Baeseman Cemetery in Rib Falls, WI.

Throughout Scott’s life and illness, he felt God was ever-present. He wanted people to know how important God was to him and how important it is to be grateful for your blessings in life. Scott loved his family and friends fiercely and was particularly grateful for everything his sister Jody, his niece Mollie Jo, and his brother Dr. Zachary did for his medical and spiritual care in his final months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott’s honor to Viterbo University Music Department or the Baeseman Cemetery Trust.

Mary J. Lloyd

Mary J. Lloyd, 73, Wausau, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Pride TLC in Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born April 9, 1948 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Myron and Jeanette (Valis) Bartelt. On April 26, 1969, she was united in marriage to Tom Lloyd at St. Mary Catholic Church, Eden, WI. He survives.

Mary was a 1966 graduate of Fond du Lac Goodrich High School. She began her working career at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac and retired from Wausau Tile in Rothschild as an Executive Assistant.

Mary loved sitting in the bleachers watching her husband, children and grandchildren’s sports, and never missed a game. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends and was the family “social butterfly”. Mary would strike up a conversation with anyone at anyplace, anytime. She liked to cook, play cards with friends and travel to Arizona to spend the winter months.

Survivors include, her husband, Tom; two children, Ryan (Kim) Lloyd, Kronenwetter and Amanda Tesky, Menasha; her father, Myron (Mary Lou) Bartelt, Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Myles Tesky, Tyler Lloyd, Megan Tesky and Parker Lloyd; four siblings, Pat (Jeff) Ruhnke, Rick (Nancy) Bartelt, Lin (John) Schroeder and Mike (Karen) Bartelt; her mother-in-law, Jeanette Lloyd; brothers and sisters-in-law; Kathy (John) Roehl, Sue Butz, Mike Lloyd, Pat (Linda) Lloyd, Steve (Julie) Lloyd, Mary (Dave) Jozefowski, Gary (Lori) Lloyd, John (Teresa) Lloyd, Bob (Marie) Lloyd, Bridget (Dave) Guell, Ann Trombley; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Bartelt; her father-in-law, Tom Lloyd; and brothers-in-law, Jim Herzig, Jim Lloyd and Rick Butz.

A special thanks to the doctors and staff at Marshfield Clinic Weston.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mary’s memory.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marilyn Krueger

Marilyn was born November 22, 1956 in Wausau and raised by the late Louis and Lois (Heise) Kainz. She is a graduate of Wausau West High School. Marilyn married Randy Krueger on July 9, 1977 at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ and the couple was blessed with three children: Andy, Becky and Katie. She worked with Randy on the family farm for many years before working as a Medical Assistant for Marshfield Clinic retiring after 15 years. Over the years, Both Marilyn and Randy also served as first responders for the Town of Maine. Marilyn and Randy celebrated 39 years together prior to Randy’s passing on July 6, 2017.

Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Affectionately known as the “Horseshow Grandma”, she was active in 4h her entire life, especially with North Maine 4h club and the marathon county 4h horse project (formerly horse masters) promoting horse education. Marilyn was also a very good cook and baker known for her large wonderful holiday meals and excellent banana bread. Having learned to cook and bake from her mother, she passed on her knowledge to her children. In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed spending time in her garden planting and caring for her flowers.

Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Andy (Megan) Krueger, Becky (Robert) Myszka and Katie Krueger; grandchildren, Madie and Clay; and extended family and friends.

The Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11th, 2021 at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Wausau. The livestream of the service will begin at 11:00 AM on Marilyn’s obituary page at helke.com. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider will officiate. The visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 10th at Helke Funeral Home, resuming on Friday at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Town of Berlin Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Allen L. Hellrood

Allen L. Hellrood, 76 of Weston passed away on 5/29/2021 at the Tomah Veterans Medical Center under hospice care. He was born to Orley and Bernice (Kankelfitz) Hellrood on 1/6/1945.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Jagler) Hellrood, mother Bernice, his daughters Sara (Scott) Waltenberg, Denise Hubing, two brothers Robert (Kathy) Hellrood, Gary (Terry) Hellrood and 3 grandchildren Alex Wagner, Violet and Zoey Hubing, and many nieces and nephews.

Al is preceded in death by his father and brother Dick.

Al Loved fishing and going to the casinos. Al worked for his brother Dick at Mid-State Ice & Water before retiring. Al enjoying talking politics to anyone that he met. He was an expert salesman. His stories and sense of humor was loved by all.

Services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with a visitation staring at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Rich Block will be officiating. Burial will follow immediately with full military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Caroline D. Dohms

Caroline Dorothy (Seider) Dohms, 87, our family’s loving matriarch, departed from her earthly home on Thursday, June 3, to be with her Lord and those who knew and loved her first.



Caroline came into this world on Jan. 25, 1934, in Plymouth, Wis., the second of three daughters born to Julia (Werbeckes) and Orlo Seider.



She attended Plymouth High School and held her first job as a soda machine operator at a local drugstore at age 16. A patron of the store was her future husband, James (Jim) Dohms. Caroline’s beauty caught his attention, though they wouldn’t start dating until several years later.



After graduating high school, Caroline and several close friends were hired at a local canning factory. While palling around with those friends, she met Jim again, and the two began dating.



The couple dated for nine months. During that time, Jim would ask her, “Do you love me?” Her response lovingly strung him along: “I don’t know yet.” She was reserved and timid but never shy with her generosity.



She bought Jim a 1949 Buick Dynaflow for $500 when they were dating. A cashmere sweater, too. Eventually, he got her heart and all her love. Jim and Caroline wed on Sept. 3, 1955 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Her death was three months shy of their 66th wedding anniversary.



After their marriage, the couple moved immediately to Minnesota for Jim’s job working for a telephone company. Instead of renting rooms and apartments, they hauled a trailer to live in as they traveled between Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. It was hard for Caroline to be away from her hometown, but she never complained. Now that we have a trailer, she said to him, that’s our home. And wherever you go, I’m with you.



She told Jim she liked all the places they lived because of the kind people they met along the way.They settled in Galesburg, Ill., where they started to expand their family. Within nine years, they had five children, whom Caroline loved fiercely. She counted their fingers and toes right after they were born, thankful for beautiful, healthy babies. Her love for them knew no bounds.



In 1962, Caroline and Jim became homeowners in Rothschild, Wis., where Caroline tackled the challenges of being a homemaker with grace and patience. She sewed leisure suits and hemmed dresses, ironed and folded laundry while watching her favorite soap operas, prepared dinner each night, canned vegetables, baked birthday cakes for her children and packed healthy lunches for family boating trips.



She volunteered for the Circle of Joy through St. Mark’s Catholic Church and gave generously of her time and talent for church functions. She didn’t accept compliments well; she wasn’t a fan of attention.



Before Jim left for work each day, she would kiss him and again when he came home. She rarely called him Jim and favored the nickname “honey,” unless she was upset with him. Then she would say, in a surly tone, “Dohm!” – always without the ‘s’.



Caroline was a woman who kept things tidy. She was quick with a Kleenex at the sound of any sniffles and always had extra wet wipes on hand to clean sticky messes.



Dressed to the nines, Caroline made sure her children were styled well. If she cut pants into shorts, she always hemmed them to hide the frays.



Her children grew and left the nest, but Caroline never stopped worrying about their safety. After each visit from her children, she would insist: “Call me when you get home.”



In the mid-1970s, she went to work for Town and Country in downtown Wausau. Her grandchildren were the happy recipients of innumerable gifts from the high-end store.



In her later years, she enjoyed traveling and being actively involved with her grandchildren. She loved crossword puzzles until her loss of eyesight made them too challenging. When she worried about her dementia diagnosis, Jim would sing to her, “Be Not Afraid.”



With tender hearts and eyes toward heaven, we say, “See you ‘afterwhile,’ Caroline.”



Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Geraldine Widder.



She is survived by: her beloved husband, Jim; and their children, Denise (Don) Machak of Mosinee, Catherine (Don) Valentyne of Waupaca, Stephen (Naomi) Dohms of Wausau, Val Dohms (Shawn Stashek) of Stevens Point and Janet (Paul) Weber of Verona; her sister Karen (Milt) Dabbert of Wauwatosa; her grandchildren, Tara (Clayton) Groth of Cottage Grove, Jesse (Gina) Machak of Mosinee, Travis Valentyne (fiancée Ashley Engmark) of Anna, Texas, Jamie Valentyne-Fletcher (Travis Fletcher) of DeForest, Emily Dohms of Eau Claire, Elizabeth (Andrew) Harter of Eau Claire, Amanda Gottschalk of Nashville, Tenn., Adam Gottschalk of Milwaukee and Allie Weber of Madison; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospital’s staff for their gentle care and loving kindness shown to Caroline during her last days.



Caroline’s life will be celebrated in a private memorial service at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Caroline’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

William H. Mau

William H. Mau, 80 of Mattoon, died on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

William was born on May 23, 1941, in Gratiot, WI, the son of Leo and Elma Mau.

On May 21, 1967, William was united in marriage to Judith ‘Judy’ Woolsey in Freeport, IL. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2008.

William enjoyed a very active life and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His two main occupations were driving truck and owning grocery stores. As recently as April 2021, he enjoyed working as a truck driver and the responsibility of hauling the US Mail. William also enjoyed the challenge of owning small grocery stores and supporting local businesses. He loved to see the “little-guy” win and was a restless soul who never liked to take it easy. If someone told William it couldn’t be done, that just gave him more motivation to accomplish anything he set his mind to.

He enjoyed activities as widely varied as playing cards with friends and family, taking part in parade processions, barbeque fundraisers, traveling, sightseeing, and even concerts. William’s favorite singer is Alan Jackson and he enjoyed watching the TV show, “The Voice” as well.

He was a conversationalist and could relate to almost anyone; just another reason why he is cherished and missed already. I trust that William will find peace in heaven where he can be with his wife Judy again.

William is survived by his girlfriend, Pam Fleischman; William’s four children, Valerie Schramer, Vicki Felix, Todd Mau, and Scott Mau; William’s six grandchildren, Shanna Takabayashi, Breanna Schramer, Devin Felix, Kylie Felix, Kaleb Felix and Samantha Mau; William’s six great grandchildren, Kai Takabayashi, Leilani Takabayashi, Lucas Hamblen, Lilly Hamblen, Howard Felix and Declan Felix; siblings, Elaine Simons, Carol Giley, Richard Mau, and Dorthey Bower; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

William was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings, Shirley Myers, Robert Mau and Ruthie Mau.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood from 12 Noon until 1:30pm. A private family service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home. The family requests all attendees follow the CDC guidelines in reagrds to public gatherings and mask wearing.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

