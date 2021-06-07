By Shereen Siewert

Wausau West High School will have a new head girls swim coach after nearly three decades.

Tyler Litman, a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and an EL teacher at Wausau West, will replace long-time Warrior coach Mary Schultz, who resigned earlier this year. Schultz spent 27 years as coach.

Litman brings four years of swim coaching experience to his new role as part of the Hudson Hurricanes swim club, now known as the Storm.

School district officials say Litman swam and played baseball during his high school career and continued playing baseball at the college level. He is currently the varsity assistant baseball coach for the Warriors.

West High Athletic Director Brian M. Miller said he could not be happier to have Litman on staff.

“In a short time, he has shown a strong ability to connect with kids,” Miller said. “He also has a strong history of participating in and coaching education-based athletics at the high school and collegiate level.”

