Down to their last strike, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored three runs in the top of the 9th to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3-2 and secure a 3-1 road trip.

After being blanked through eight innings by Rafter pitching, the Woodchucks mounted a comeback after Tommy Delgado’s double advanced Roman Kuntz to third and put himself on base as the tying run.

Kevin Kilpatrick came to the plate with two outs. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, he took a ball before barreling the next pitch into left field for a game-tying two-run single.

But the Woodchucks would not settle for a tie. Kilpatrick stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Brandon Trammell lined a double into right-center, sending the first base dugout into a frenzy as the Woodchucks took a 3-2 lead.

Reliever Shane Telfer secured the win by pitching a scoreless 9th, part of a 3-inning outing in his Woodchuck debut. He did not allow a hit and worked around two walks before striking out Rafter cleanup hitter Ben Swords to seal the Woodchuck win.

In all six Woodchuck wins in 2021, they have allowed the opponent to score first. They have now overcome a two-run deficit to win four times. The Woodchucks improved to 6-2 on the season, and 4-1 on the road.

Top Performers

Nate Madej worked three innings as tonight’s starting pitcher. He struck out three Rafters, allowing two runs on four hits and taking a no-decision for a second consecutive start.

Richie Rivera made his Woodchucks debut and kept the game close with three scoreless innings of middle relief.

Kilpatrick was 3-for-5 at the plate, taking over the team lead in hits with 13. He has driven in a team-high 12 runs this season.

Trammell went 2-for-4 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. He moved up to the number three spot in first-year manager Corey Thompson’s lineup tonight.

Next Up

The Woodchucks return to Athletic Park and host the Green Bay Booyah Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.. They’ll travel to Green Bay Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 3 @ Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2

Game Date: Monday June 7th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000000003390
Rafters101000000282

W: Telfer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Harris (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4010.444
– Fitzgerald, Noah PH  CF 1000.219
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5132.351
Trammell, Brandon DH 4021.360
Hill, Bryson 3B 5000.118
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3010.241
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3010.207
Albrecht, Louie C 1000.143
– Reeves, Dalton PH  C 3000.222
Kuntz, Roman RF 3100.350
Delgado, Tommy 2B 4110.087
36393
RaftersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Nicoloff, Josh 3B 4220.323
Burrow, Addie CF 4010.200
Zeisler, Hank 1B 4011.333
Swords, Benjamin DH 5011.444
Exposito, Ej SS 4000.167
D’Acunto, Angelo C 2000.190
Erves, Mckinley LF 4000.167
Gardiner, Lance 2B 4020.263
Holley, Reeve RF 4010.400
35282

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Delgado 1 (2); B. Trammell 1 (3);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (12); B. Trammell 1 (4);

HBP: T. Macgregor 1 (2); C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);

SB: L. Albrecht 1 (1);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

RBI: H. Zeisler 1 (6); B. Swords 1 (6);

SB: A. D’Acunto 3 (3);

CS: A. D’Acunto 1 (1);

E: E. Exposito 1 (1); A. D’Acunto 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Madej, Nate3.04213305.14
– Rivera, Richie3.04000300.00
– Telfer, Shane3.00002400.00
9.08215100
RaftersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Ogden, Jd1.010002012.00
– Favors, Caden4.03001505.14
– Torres, Nick2.01000300.00
– Harris, Hayden2.04321309.00
9.09322130

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: N. Madej 3 (6); R. Rivera 3 (3); S. Telfer 4 (4);

BB: N. Madej 3 (6); S. Telfer 2 (2);

BF: N. Madej 16 (39); R. Rivera 13 (13); S. Telfer 11 (11);

P-S: N. Madej 69-42; R. Rivera 43-31; S. Telfer 49-27;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

HB: C. Favors 1 (1); H. Harris 1 (1);

SO: J. Ogden 2 (6); C. Favors 5 (7); N. Torres 3 (3); H. Harris 3 (3);

BB: C. Favors 1 (2); H. Harris 1 (1);

BF: J. Ogden 4 (16); C. Favors 18 (32); N. Torres 6 (6); H. Harris 12 (12);

P-S: J. Ogden 21-13; C. Favors 69-46; N. Torres 25-18; H. Harris 45-26;

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 04:45:13

Attendance: 861

Venue: Witter Field