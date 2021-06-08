Down to their last strike, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored three runs in the top of the 9th to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3-2 and secure a 3-1 road trip.

After being blanked through eight innings by Rafter pitching, the Woodchucks mounted a comeback after Tommy Delgado’s double advanced Roman Kuntz to third and put himself on base as the tying run.

Kevin Kilpatrick came to the plate with two outs. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, he took a ball before barreling the next pitch into left field for a game-tying two-run single.

But the Woodchucks would not settle for a tie. Kilpatrick stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Brandon Trammell lined a double into right-center, sending the first base dugout into a frenzy as the Woodchucks took a 3-2 lead.

Reliever Shane Telfer secured the win by pitching a scoreless 9th, part of a 3-inning outing in his Woodchuck debut. He did not allow a hit and worked around two walks before striking out Rafter cleanup hitter Ben Swords to seal the Woodchuck win.

In all six Woodchuck wins in 2021, they have allowed the opponent to score first. They have now overcome a two-run deficit to win four times. The Woodchucks improved to 6-2 on the season, and 4-1 on the road.

Top Performers

Nate Madej worked three innings as tonight’s starting pitcher. He struck out three Rafters, allowing two runs on four hits and taking a no-decision for a second consecutive start.

Richie Rivera made his Woodchucks debut and kept the game close with three scoreless innings of middle relief.

Kilpatrick was 3-for-5 at the plate, taking over the team lead in hits with 13. He has driven in a team-high 12 runs this season.

Trammell went 2-for-4 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. He moved up to the number three spot in first-year manager Corey Thompson’s lineup tonight.

Next Up

The Woodchucks return to Athletic Park and host the Green Bay Booyah Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.. They’ll travel to Green Bay Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 3 @ Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2

Game Date: Monday June 7th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 9 0 Rafters 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 2

W: Telfer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Harris (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 1 0 .444 – Fitzgerald, Noah PH CF 1 0 0 0 .219 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 1 3 2 .351 Trammell, Brandon DH 4 0 2 1 .360 Hill, Bryson 3B 5 0 0 0 .118 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 0 1 0 .241 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 0 1 0 .207 Albrecht, Louie C 1 0 0 0 .143 – Reeves, Dalton PH C 3 0 0 0 .222 Kuntz, Roman RF 3 1 0 0 .350 Delgado, Tommy 2B 4 1 1 0 .087 36 3 9 3

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Nicoloff, Josh 3B 4 2 2 0 .323 Burrow, Addie CF 4 0 1 0 .200 Zeisler, Hank 1B 4 0 1 1 .333 Swords, Benjamin DH 5 0 1 1 .444 Exposito, Ej SS 4 0 0 0 .167 D’Acunto, Angelo C 2 0 0 0 .190 Erves, Mckinley LF 4 0 0 0 .167 Gardiner, Lance 2B 4 0 2 0 .263 Holley, Reeve RF 4 0 1 0 .400 35 2 8 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Delgado 1 (2); B. Trammell 1 (3);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (12); B. Trammell 1 (4);

HBP: T. Macgregor 1 (2); C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);

SB: L. Albrecht 1 (1);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

RBI: H. Zeisler 1 (6); B. Swords 1 (6);

SB: A. D’Acunto 3 (3);

CS: A. D’Acunto 1 (1);

E: E. Exposito 1 (1); A. D’Acunto 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Madej, Nate 3.0 4 2 1 3 3 0 5.14 – Rivera, Richie 3.0 4 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 – Telfer, Shane 3.0 0 0 0 2 4 0 0.00 9.0 8 2 1 5 10 0

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Ogden, Jd 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 12.00 – Favors, Caden 4.0 3 0 0 1 5 0 5.14 – Torres, Nick 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 – Harris, Hayden 2.0 4 3 2 1 3 0 9.00 9.0 9 3 2 2 13 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: N. Madej 3 (6); R. Rivera 3 (3); S. Telfer 4 (4);

BB: N. Madej 3 (6); S. Telfer 2 (2);

BF: N. Madej 16 (39); R. Rivera 13 (13); S. Telfer 11 (11);

P-S: N. Madej 69-42; R. Rivera 43-31; S. Telfer 49-27;

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

HB: C. Favors 1 (1); H. Harris 1 (1);

SO: J. Ogden 2 (6); C. Favors 5 (7); N. Torres 3 (3); H. Harris 3 (3);

BB: C. Favors 1 (2); H. Harris 1 (1);

BF: J. Ogden 4 (16); C. Favors 18 (32); N. Torres 6 (6); H. Harris 12 (12);

P-S: J. Ogden 21-13; C. Favors 69-46; N. Torres 25-18; H. Harris 45-26;

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 04:45:13

Attendance: 861

Venue: Witter Field

Like this: Like Loading...