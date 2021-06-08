By Shereen Siewert

Members of Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday will meet to discuss non-renewal of a local restaurant’s liquor license, after determining the supper club has been shuttered for years.

In November 2017 Wagon Wheel, 3901 N. Sixth St., announced a temporary closure that would last at least until the end of that year. No further announcements were made and the company’s website is no longer active.

During a meeting last month, the committee approved a summons for Brandenburg, who is invited to appear to discuss the allegations. If he does not appear, the liquor license will be revoked.

According to city rules, a business holding such a license must be open at least 50 percent of the days within any 12-month period, either within one or overlapping two licensing years. If the business is not open for the specified number of days, has suspended or ceased doing business for at least 30 consecutive days, is no longer open to the public or has failed to maintain open and active accounts with food or alcohol distributors, the business could be found in violation of city ordinances.

A representative of Wagon Wheel confirmed in a Facebook message that the supper club was not open “at this time.”

The Wagon Wheel, once a high-end fine dining establishment, was built in the 1940s by Ed and Elsie Brandenburg and opened in 1946, specializing in charcoal-grilled steaks and fine wine. The couple’s son, Gary Brandenburg, joined the family business in 1956 after the death of his father, according to historical records. Gary Brandenburg is listed as the current registered agent of the business.

A non-renewal hearing is on the agenda, along with a closed session followed by a possible action item. Any decision made Wednesday is subject to full council approval.

The Public Health and Safety Committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.

