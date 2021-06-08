By Shereen Siewert

Justice officials have released the names of the deputies involved in a chase that ended in a fatal crash, along with the name of the man who died.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is the agency in charge of investigating the chase and crash.

At approximately 5:24 p.m. on June 2, a reported stolen vehicle was being actively pursued by two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department squad cars. The vehicle being pursued was driven by 27-year-old David J. Burdick, who was traveling westbound in rural Lincoln County when he veered off the roadway and crashed.

DCI officials say deputies Dean Dokken, Logan Lange and Ashtin Zunker were the three deputies pursuing Burdick when he crashed. Dokken has one year of experience, Lange has five years and Zunker has three months of service, DCI officials said. None of the three deputies were injured.

Burdick was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is deceased.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Merrill Fire Department, Merrill EMS, Merrill Police Department and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services are assisting in the investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Like this: Like Loading...