WAUSAU – A library swim day will be held at Wausau’s public pools in August, compliments of the Wausau Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the Marathon County Public Library.

Anyone with a library card and members of the library’s Summer Reading Club can enter for free. Present your library card or reading club ticket to enter.

Pool hours will be 1 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. at Kaiser Pool, 900 E. Bridge St., Schulenburg Pool, 1553 Summit Drive, and Memorial Pool, 500 Memorial Park Road. Call the Marathon County Public Library Children’s Desk at 715-261-7220 for more information.

