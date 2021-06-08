WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 17th annual fundraiser June 11 through June 13 to support veterans and their families.

The event will be held outdoors behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave., Wausau, with music, raffles, food and drinks. An Honor Ride, Veteran’s Ceremony and fireworks show are planned for June 12. No children’s games will be held on June 12.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs for additional seating outside of tents.

Friday night’s music features The Drovers and Saturday Knock Point and Sunday features the Polish Connection.

