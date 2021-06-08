From June 14 through July 19, children and their families can walk along the River Edge Parkway in downtown Wausau and read the pages of two children’s books during Trail Tales! The books will be available for reading from dawn until dusk each day, rain or shine. Offered by the Marathon County Public Library and the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on managing weeds in the garden on June 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and again on June 17 from 7-8 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10384.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its first book sale of the year on June 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.





Like this: Like Loading...