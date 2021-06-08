The Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program has a new music director and conductor of its symphony orchestra.

Richard Brunson

Richard Brunson, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield, was selected for the position formerly held by Kurt Van Tiem, now retired after serving as the CWYSOP music director for the past seven years.

In addition to conducting the performing ensembles and teaching music theory, conducting and music appreciation at UWSP at Marshfield, Brunson has served as the artistic director of the Central Chamber Chorale in Marshfield since 2017. He was the second-place winner in the London Classical Soloists conducting competition in 2019 and has guest conducted the Desert Winds in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Associació Musical El Verger in Valencia, Spain.

CWYSOP will continue its programming this fall. Central Wisconsin musicians (of all instruments) in grades 6-12 are invited to participate. Students receive sectional coaching from UW-Stevens Point music education majors as well as masterclasses from the music department and Aber Suzuki Center faculty.

For more information and fall registration dates, visit www.uwsp.edu/cwysop or call 715-346-3838.

Like this: Like Loading...