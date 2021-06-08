The Wausau American Legion Auxiliary Sally Szalewski, Auxiliary Second Vice-President and Poppy Chairman spoke to veterans at the Post 10 meeting on May 18, 2021 at Bunkers. Poppy Princess Jaedyn Nordby collected donations for Poppies that makes it possible to give necessary assistance to veterans and their families when in need.

National Poppy Day is recognized every year on May 28. Please wear a poppy in memory of those who have made the supreme sacrifice and know that your contribution will bring cheer to the disabled veterans who so diligently shaped the petals of the little red paper flower.

Auxiliary members are the wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, granddaughters and direct descendants of veterans who served our great country. Some members are veterans. The mission of our local American Legion Auxiliary is to support the Wausau American Legion Post 10 and honor the sacrifice of those who served by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and Country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.

Story and photo compliments of Mike Heilmann

Like this: Like Loading...