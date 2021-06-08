MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents on June 4 elected Regent Edmund Manydeeds III to a one-year term as president. Manydeeds, a graduate of UW-Superior and UW-Madison, succeeds Andrew Petersen, who has served as president since June 2019. The Regents also elected Regent Karen Walsh as vice president.

Edmund Manydeeds III

Regent Manydeeds first served on the board from 2010–2017, and Gov. Tony Evers reappointed him to another seven-year term in 2019. He will begin his term as president immediately.

Manydeeds is an attorney with Manydeeds Law S.C. in Eau Claire. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Superior and earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Manydeeds was appointed and confirmed in the spring of 2010 to the Board of Regents and served a seven-year term. Manydeeds was reappointed in 2019 to the Board of Regents to serve a second seven-year term.

Karen Walsh

Walsh has served on the board since May 2019 and is director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to human and animal health and welfare. She was a newscaster and reporter for news outlets, including Wisconsin Public Radio prior to serving for 23 years in a variety of public information and communications positions at UW-Madison. She retired in 2005 as the assistant dean for external relations in the College of Engineering, directing alumni and donor communications, news media relations, and industry communications.

A native of Columbus, Wisconsin, Walsh holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from UW-Madison. She serves on a number of nonprofit boards, including the Board of Visitors at the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, the Madison Cat Project, and the Access Community Health Centers Community Partners Board. She is also a past president of the Madison Opera Board of Trustees. She and her husband, Dr. James Berbee, live in Madison.

Like this: Like Loading...