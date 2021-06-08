WAUSAU – Wausau Rotary Club has announced the recipients of its 2021 High School Senior Scholarship Award. Eight students will each receive a $1,000 for their demonstration in volunteer services and leadership roles at school and in the community

The recipients are Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School; Eleanor Mrcozenski, Wausau East High School; Robyn Kirsch, Wausau West; Katherine Loucks, Northland Lutheran; Sara Mayer, D.C. Everest Senior High School; Grace Sukanen, Newman Catholic High School; Kayleigh Oestreicher, D.C. Everest; and Brennan Shaughnessy, Newman Catholic.

For more information about the scholarship, visit wausaurotary.org/scholarships.php.



