WAUSAU – Wausau Area Safe Kids will hold a hands-on water safety program for kids and adults on June 19 at Memorial Pool, 500 Memorial Park Road in Wausau.

Splash Into Safety Day will run from 10 a.m. to noon; followed by a free swim at 1 p.m. for safety course participants.

The course will cover boating safety, life jacket safety, deep water safety, reach-throw-wading assists and hypothermia prevention. Swimsuits are required.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register at 715-847-2380.

