Vanessa Bouche

Wausau West High School alumni Vanessa Bouché, class of 1997, was recently inducted into the Wausau School District Alumni Hall of Fame, the school district announced this week.

Bouché is an award-winning leader and scholar on the topic of human trafficking. Her published work in this arena has taken her all over the world to share her expertise through consulting and speaking for dozens of organizations, including the U.S. State Department, United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime, and the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to the Wausau School District. As a social entrepreneur, she created the largest open-access searchable database on human trafficking at HumanTraffickingData.org and co-founded Savhera, an aromatherapy company that provides jobs to trafficking survivors.

Bouché earned her undergraduate degree at Columbia University, her master’s degree in Public Policy from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and her PhD from The Ohio State University.

