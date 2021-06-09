ROTHSCHILD — Foundation Finance Company LLC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 to celebrate their new location at 10101 Market Street. The event is open to the public.

Foundation Finance Company was founded in 2012 to provide contractors financing options for home improvement projects sold to their clients. The company has grown to serve more than 8,000 contractors and hundreds of thousands of customers nationwide.

The business moved to fill 30,000 square feet in the Cedar Creek Mall property as an expansion to accommodate the company’s growth as the company now has a staff of more than 200. Foundation Finance Company previously had locations in Weston on Meadow Rock Drive and in Rothschild on Eagle Nest Boulevard.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the last few years and the new facility will support our team’s needs for the future.” said Alex Mladek, CEO. “We’re pleased to be settled into our new space in the community.”

For more information about Foundation Finance Company, visit FoundationFinance.com.

