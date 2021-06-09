Rain and lightning washed out the Wisconsin Woodchucks’ matchup against the Green Bay Booyah at Athletic Park Tuesday.

A popup shower initially suspended play in the bottom of the second inning. The cell then began to produce lightning as the tarp was initially being pulled off, extending the delay indefinitely.

Wisconsin had a runner on third base with one out before the stoppage was ordered. While the game was called early in the contest, the Chucks wasted no time scoring runs in what action was able to be squeezed in.

Tyler MacGregor launched a two-run home run to left field in the second inning, plating Dalton Reeves as well. Three batters later, Kevin Kilpatrick sent a line drive to the left-center gap, scoring Noah Fitzgerald and Tyler Kehoe.

That made it 4-0 with one out in the frame when the umpires halted the game.

The Woodchucks and Booyah will pick the contest up where it left off ahead of the teams’ previously scheduled matchup June 22 at Athletic Park. First pitch will be 5:05 p.m.

Top Performers

Starting Pitcher Bobby Vath threw two shutout innings with a strikeout, retiring all batters faced.

MacGregor had a two-run home run.

Kilpatrick was 2-2 with a two-RBI double.

Next Up

The Woodchucks hit the road for the back end of a home-and-home at Green Bay at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Chucks are back at home Thursday evening against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the first of four consecutive home matchups. The first 500 fans ahead of Thursday’s 6:35 p.m. first pitch will receive a special Woodchucks T-shirt, courtesy of Ascension.

Like this: Like Loading...