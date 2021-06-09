MILWAUKEE – Four exceptional Wisconsin business leaders will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame on June 23, JA announced this week.

The inductees are Jack Link (Jack Link’s Protein Snacks); Dave Skogen (Festival Foods); Timothy Sullivan (in recognition of his contributions to Bucyrus); and Daniel “Jack” McKeithan Jr. (Tamarack Petroleum Co., Inc.), inducted posthumously.

Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors people whose business innovations, effective management and civic involvement have made a difference in their companies and communities throughout the state. The laureates are also recognized for the high standards they set as role models for Wisconsin’s young people and as innovative business leaders who have positively shaped Wisconsin’s business climate.

In addition to inducting the four accomplished business leaders, several other awards will be presented at the ceremony: the Distinguished Executive Award to Jim Popp of Johnson Financial Group; the Peak Performer Award to Patricia Contreras of Rockwell Automation; the 2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (sponsored by EY and presented by Junior Achievement and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction) to Jonah Larson of Jonah’s Hands.

“Our state is rich with the stories of visionary businessmen and women whose accomplishments make Wisconsin a great place to live and work,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in a news release. “The tremendous contributions of our inductees to the business world and the fine examples they have set for Wisconsin young people qualify them for induction into this year’s Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.”

The outdoor event will be held at 4 p.m. on the campus of the JA Kohl’s Education Center, 11111 West Liberty Drive in Milwaukee.

Tickets are available at $500 per person. For more information or to order tickets, contact Hannah Pausma at hpausma@jawis.org or 414-577-3832.

