By Shereen Siewert

Emergency crews responded Wednesday to the Dells of the Eau Claire County Park for a report of a swimmer who was pulled from the water after being submerged for several minutes.

The young male was breathing when he was pulled from the water but was not immediately responsive. The incident was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews responded to the beach side of the park.

The victim regained consciousness and did not suffer serious injuries. He was alert within several minutes of rescue crew arrival.

