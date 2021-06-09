By Shereen Siewert

An teenage boy drowned Sunday while swimming in Mercer Lake near Minocqua, according to the Minocqua Police Department.

Police say 18-year-old Maxwell Pipp, of Ixonia, was riding on a pontoon boat in the lake before going for a swim. Early reports suggested Pipp was being towed behind the pontoon when he went under the water and didn’t resurface. But the Oneida County medical examiner later concluded Pipp had a seizure while in the water and drowned.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say Pipp was not wearing a life jacket.

Mutiple agencies assisted the Minocqua Police Department in the response.

Like this: Like Loading...