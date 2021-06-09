By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Events will host a July 4 musical act, adding to the popular Concerts on the Square series downtown.

Almost Normal, a six-piece band out of Grand Chute, will perform July 4 at The 400 Block in Wausau. Concerts are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“After learning the regular 4th of July Celebration at Marathon Park wouldn’t be happening, the board decided to add a special night of Concerts on the Square for the community,” saidLindsey Lewitzke, interim director. “It will operate like a regular Wednesday night concert.”

The full concert lineup is as follows:

June 16: Pacific Coast Highway

Dig Deep

July 4: Almost Normal

July 7: Fareed Haque

July 14: Johnny & The MoTones

July 21: Brass Differential

July 28: Kari Lynch Band

August 4: Mama Ginger

August 11: Windsor Drive

August 18: Copper Box

2021 marks the 28th year of Concerts on the Square. Nearly 3,000 people gather each week to listen to live music, eat and drink with friends and enjoy the summer nights Wisconsin has to offer. Concerts are free and carry-ins are allowed. Food trucks will be onsite.

Concert-goers are reminded to leave pets at home. Smoking is not allowed. Large tables and tents are prohibited and blankets should not be placed on the grass before 4 p.m. Open intoxicants are not allowed off the premises at any time.

For weather-related concert updates, visit Wausau Events on Facebook or at this page.

Like this: Like Loading...