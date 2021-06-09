Daniel J.Gironimi

Daniel Joseph Gironimi, 54 years of age, passed away peacefully with family and close friends by his side. He was a friend, father, brother, and son. He loved music, writing, cooking; he was a firm believer in equality and inclusion, and adored his animals over the years. Dan attended Wausau East High School.



He is survived by his daughter Josey; his mother Jeanne Gironimi; sister Aimee (Becky Wiza) Gironimi, brothers Dominic (Charlie) Gironimi, Douglas (Shenell) Gironimi, nieces Natasha, Caelan, and Brennan; nephews Nathan and Samuel; closest brother friends Brent and Frank, and countless others who loved Dan and wished for him to find peace.



Special thank you to his caregivers in the CCU at Marshfield Medical Center – they treated him so kindly and with dignity during his final hours, and Dan’s mother adores the blanket she was given by the staff.



There will not be a memorial service per Dan’s wishes. Please pay tribute to him in your own special way. We loved Dan – and we are grateful he has found peace.

David G. Tanck

David G. Tanck, 77, of Rib Mountain, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home with his wife and daughters at his side.

David was born in Wausau on December 17, 1943, to the late Raymond and Norma (Wergin) Tanck. On June 24, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Holtz at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (UCC). They were married for 53 years and enjoyed nights out at the Elks Lodge (where he was a life-long member), trips to visit their daughters, and good times spent up north on Lake Tomahawk.



David was a Vietnam veteran after honorably serving in the US Army. He was discharged after being seriously injured by hostile fire, while he and a fellow soldier were attempting to get a fellow soldier to the helicopter who had been mortally wounded. David was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart, and the Silver Star Medal for his acts of bravery and heroism. In 2018, David experienced the privilege of joining other veterans on a Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his eldest, daughter Kim.

David held various jobs after the service but is best known for his 35+ year career with the City of Wausau, first as an engineer and then as the Property Inspector. To many, David was best known to be seen smoking cigars as he kept meticulous watch of the city’s sidewalks, properties, and construction projects.

Providing insightful advice to his daughters, The Milwaukee Brewers, a good old fashion (or “old funny”) with all the garbage, sauerkraut, and documenting the daily weather report were some of the things David really enjoyed in life. His family was never surprised when he came home with a new boat or ATV from M&J Sports or a new car from Brickners. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren and building and flying model airplanes and helicopters with the RC Sports Club in Wausau.



However, his happiest days were spent up north at Indian Shores in Woodruff, WI for over 29 years. He would tell his family that they missed the best part of the day if they slept-in, as he enjoyed early morning cruises on Lake Tomahawk in his favorite in-board and catching the campground happenings during morning coffee at the boathouse.



David is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughters, Kimberly Tanck, Heather (Timothy) Grace and Heidi (Eric) Presteen; grandchildren, Storm, Isabella, Lauren, and Carter; brothers-in-law, Peter Philipp, and Richard Holtz; as well as many cousins.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his twin sister, Darlene.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Paul’s UCC, 426 Washington Street. Services will be live-streamed. Pastor Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Casual attire is preferred. Family and friends can go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the caregivers from both TLC Home Care and Aspirus Hospice and Comfort Care.

The family prefers memorials, in lieu of flowers, directed to the Elk’s Lodge, 414 Scott St, Attn: Dave Tanck Fund, Wausau, WI 54403 or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight https://neverforgottenhonorflight.com/donate/

Annie L. Yunk

Annie Laurie Yunk, 67, of Mosinee, passed away on June 5, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with her loving family at her side.

Annie was born in Wausau on August 4, 1953, to the late Norman and Loretta (Fandre) Yunk. A 1972 graduate of Wausau West High School, Annie went on to have a career in Sign Language Interpreting. Annie began her career at Northcentral Technical College as an educator. In 2006, Annie took a position as Northern Regional Manager with The Sign Language Group, where she worked until her retirement in 2018. Annie was a highly respected member of the sign language community. Her dedication to her students, clients and colleagues was well known and cherished.

Annie leaves behind her loving daughter Lindsey Zimick Burghardt (husband Brian) along with four granddaughters (Maggie, Molly, Lucy, and Aubrey); as well as her stepson, Benjamin Zimick (wife Jessica). She is further survived by her sisters Sandra Halm, Suzanne Simonar, Patricia Yunk, and brothers Daniel Yunk and John Yunk. Further survived by nieces Kathleen Halm-Simmons, Kimberly Dwan-Collins, Anna Richie, Nicole Yunk, Emily Yunk, and nephews Nathan Gierke and Andrew Yunk.

Annie’s integrity and kindness will be missed. The world lost one of the beautiful ones.

A celebration of Annie’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to express words of remembrance.

Billy D. Thiex

Billy D. Thiex, 63, of Rothschild, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his home.

Billy was born on June 16, 1957 in Wausau, the son of Arnie and Wanda (Pollack) Thiex.

Billy was a graduate of Bowler High School and went on to work at SNE Crestline retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hunting. Family was very important to Billy and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Billy is survived by three children, Rachel (Corey) Wolfe, of Hatley, April (Scott) Hetzer, of Wausau and Billy (Sarah) Thiex, of Mounds View, MN; grandchildren, Katelin, Isabelle, Carter, Simon, Madalyn, Zander, Rayna and Kai; two brothers, Bruce (Janet) Thiex and Mark Thiex and sisters-in-law, Sue Thiex and Pam Thiex.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Peter and Joel.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg/Birnamwood is assisting the family.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Bernard V. Bowman Sr.

Bernard V. Bowman Sr., age 76, of Hatley, died on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after complications from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Bernard was born on December 4, 1944 in Shawano, the son of Perry and Clara (Doxtator) Bowman.

On November 16, 1977, Bernard was united in marriage to Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Hable.

Bernard was employed at Crestline/SNE for many years until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed going to estate sales, rummage sales, auctions, car shows and flea markets. Bernard also enjoyed working on cars and small engines. He enjoyed a wide range of music and collected many records through the years. Most important to Bernard was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, and only brother left, Delbert.

Bernard is survived by his wife Betty; the children of his first marriage, Anne (Roger) Malone, Bernard (Cheri) Bowman, Jr. and Samantha Grant all of Bowler; the children of his second marriage, Becky (Ryan) Gaska and Beverly Bowman all of Hatley and Bobby Bowman of Wausau; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Delbert (Judy) Bowman of Milwaukee; two sisters, Linda Hable of Weston and Rosalie Kiley; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan Hable of Antigo, Paul (Mary) Sippl, Frank Hable Jr., and Robert Hable all of Birnamwood, Randy (Kathy) Wolinski of Antigo, Duane Ostrowski of Wittenberg, and Duane (Lisa) Zywicki of Weston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brian; grandson, Jonathon; great-granddaughter, Kyliana; daughter, Vicki; and siblings, Leslie, Albert, Leland, Gordon and Arnold.

A public visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. A private family burial will take place.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice, especially Tim and Shannon, for their kind and compassionate care given to Bernard and his family.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

