WAUSAU – The Achieve Center will offer a bike camp, i Can Bike!, for children with exceptional needs, ages 8 years to 15 years, so they can learn to ride a bike, June 21-25 in the Marathon Park Building 2 on Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

The Achieve Center provides a fleet of adaptive bikes, a professional bike

coach, volunteer spotters, and lots of encouragement.

Each rider attends the same 75-minute session each day for five consecutive days (Monday through Friday). Over the course of the five days the adapted bike is adjusted to gradually introduce more stability in an effort to challenge riders at their own individual pace.

Additionally, a bike parade event for the community will be held in the park at 9:30 a.m. June 26, with bike decorating supplies and assistance, if needed.

Registration for participants is available at uachievecenter.com or 715-845-4900. Volunteers also are needed.

