MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced b.e.s.t. grant recipients for the 2021-22 school year.
One hundred forty schools in 40 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, training, consultation and support.
b.e.s.t. (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits) is an online screening tool that helps educators build the emotional health of school children by identifying students who may need additional positive behavioral support. Developed by school psychologist Eric Hartwig, the tool provides educators with recommended actions to take based on their behaviors.
“We are very pleased to partner with these outstanding school districts,” said Allison Machtan, director of community health for Marshfield Clinic Health System. “It’s been a really tough year for schools and students and their commitment to using b.e.s.t. Universal Screening in their districts speaks to the high value they place on the well-being of our children.”
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2021-2022 school year in the following districts:
Alma Area Schools
School District of Athens
Augusta Area School District
School District of Bayfield
Beaver Dam Unified School District
Berlin Area School District
Bruce School District
Chequamegon School District
Chilton Public Schools
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Columbus Catholic Schools
Cumberland School District
DC Everest Area School District
Durand-Arkansaw School District
Edgar School District
Fall Creek School District
Frederic School District
Lac du Flambeau Public School
Lake Holcombe School District
Lakeland Union High School
Marathon County Child Development Agency Head Start
Marathon School District
Markesan District Schools
Mayville School District
School District of Mondovi
Minocqua J1 School District
Northland Pines School District
Osseo-Fairchild School District
Owen-Withee School District
Pepin Area Schools
Port Edwards School District
Randolph School District
Regis Catholic Schools
Rosholt School District
School District of Shell Lake
Spencer School District
Stanley-Boyd Area Schools
Stratford School District
Tomahawk School District
Tri-County Area School District
Turtle Lake School District
Unified School District of Antigo
School District of Waupaca
Waupun Area School District
Wausau School District (WSD)
Webster School District
School District of Wild Rose
Wisconsin Heights School District
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools
Woodruff J1/Arbor Vitae-Woodruff School