MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced b.e.s.t. grant recipients for the 2021-22 school year.

One hundred forty schools in 40 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, training, consultation and support.

b.e.s.t. (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits) is an online screening tool that helps educators build the emotional health of school children by identifying students who may need additional positive behavioral support. Developed by school psychologist Eric Hartwig, the tool provides educators with recommended actions to take based on their behaviors.

“We are very pleased to partner with these outstanding school districts,” said Allison Machtan, director of community health for Marshfield Clinic Health System. “It’s been a really tough year for schools and students and their commitment to using b.e.s.t. Universal Screening in their districts speaks to the high value they place on the well-being of our children.”

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2021-2022 school year in the following districts:

Alma Area Schools

School District of Athens

Augusta Area School District

School District of Bayfield

Beaver Dam Unified School District

Berlin Area School District

Bruce School District

Chequamegon School District

Chilton Public Schools

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District

Columbus Catholic Schools

Cumberland School District

DC Everest Area School District

Durand-Arkansaw School District

Edgar School District

Fall Creek School District

Frederic School District

Lac du Flambeau Public School

Lake Holcombe School District

Lakeland Union High School

Marathon County Child Development Agency Head Start

Marathon School District

Markesan District Schools

Mayville School District

School District of Mondovi

Minocqua J1 School District

Northland Pines School District

Osseo-Fairchild School District

Owen-Withee School District

Pepin Area Schools

Port Edwards School District

Randolph School District

Regis Catholic Schools

Rosholt School District

School District of Shell Lake

Spencer School District

Stanley-Boyd Area Schools

Stratford School District

Tomahawk School District

Tri-County Area School District

Turtle Lake School District

Unified School District of Antigo

School District of Waupaca

Waupun Area School District

Wausau School District (WSD)

Webster School District

School District of Wild Rose

Wisconsin Heights School District

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools

Woodruff J1/Arbor Vitae-Woodruff School

