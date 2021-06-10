SCHOFIELD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf outing on Monday, June 28 at the Wausau Country Club. The event is sold out, but there are seats available for the reception which will follow play at the outing.

Chamber members who would like to make new business contacts, develop existing relationships, close a sale or strengthen their team, will find that time spent on the course and at the reception will yield a relaxing and productive experience.

The 18-hole, best ball scramble begins with check-in and the practice range open at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration includes access to the practice range and range balls, a golf cart, two drink tickets, a boxed lunch, a golfer gift and the buffet reception. Golfers will also have a chance to participate in a $10,000 hole-in-one prize and various other contests. Awards will be presented for first place, last place and to a random team.

A buffet reception will follow play and include the naming of award and raffle winners. The Dirks Group is the presenting sponsor, Ansay & Associates LLC and NorthStar Restoration Services are the platinum sponsors, Aspirus Health Plan, Keller Inc and Wisconsin River Partners are the gold sponsors for the event.

If you are interested in donating an item as a door prize or raffle prize, contact our programs team at programs@wausauchamber.com or call 715-848-5953.

