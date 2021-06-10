Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing way to enjoy one of summer’s greatest gifts – the watermelon. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Wonderful Watermelon Martini

2 oz. Watermelon Vodka

1 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 oz lime juice

2 shots Watermelon syrup

Watermelon slice, for garnish

To create this drink, pour each ingredient into an ice-filed shaker and shake to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with a slice of watermelon and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

